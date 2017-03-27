‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Scrambles As Nick And Chelsea Dig

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the week of March 27 will be a big one in Genoa City. Nick and Chelsea are going to be asking some difficult questions and Chloe will be scrambling. Cane is in a difficult position thanks to his drunken night in Toyko with Juliet and sparks are flying between Jordan, Hilary, Devon, and Mariah. What else is on the way according to the latest Young and Restless spoilers?

Chelsea and Nick discovered a tracker in Connor’s stuffed toy and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that they will question Chloe about it. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Chloe will admit that she put the tracker in the toy, but she comes up with a story about why she did it, saying that she was trying to protect her friend. She’ll be excited to reveal her engagement news, asking her friend to be her maid of honor, and once Chelsea and Nick are alone again they discuss the tracker situation.

While Chelsea will initially believe Chloe, Nick remains suspicious and Young and Restless spoilers hint that it will not take them long to piece together that Chloe could have been at the cabin the night Adam supposedly died. He will begin to feel certain that she may have been responsible, or at least involved, in the cabin explosion. Nick will talk about finding the records of the tracker’s connection to a phone while Chelsea finds it hard to believe Chloe could have killed Adam.

Kevin will share the news of his engagement with a surprised Lauren and Michael, asking Michael to be his best man. Later, he’ll reconnect with his fiancee at home as she’s in the bedroom with her mysterious shoe box, and once he walks away, Young and Restless spoilers detail that she’ll look at the tranquilizer gun she had used on Adam. She’ll put the tranquilizer gun in a backpack, but Young and Restless spoilers for the week reveal that Nick and Chelsea will soon find the gun and things could get quite hairy after this.

Jack and Ashley will be bickering over company business, Gloria, and Ravi, and Lauren and Jack will connect and talk about the Fenmore’s deal and how Victor helped bring Scott home. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Jack will warn Lauren that Newman will want something in return, and indeed, Scott will be beckoned by Victor to discuss that very thing. However, it turns out that Newman will want Scott to co-write a book detailing his memoirs, and Scott will accept on the condition that Victor is honest about all of the difficult parts of his life.

Abby will be popping up in Monday’s episode, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that she’ll be agitated by feeling as if she is playing second fiddle to Victoria, despite the fact that Victoria is no longer at Newman Enterprises. The two will bicker over all of this a bit, and later, Abby will unload on Ashley about the issues. Ashley will encourage her daughter to take initiative despite Victor’s dismissal of her latest proposal, and there is more on the way on this front soon.

Viewers recently met Tessa, a musician that Nikki set up to tutor Reed on developing his music, and Young and Restless spoilers note that during Monday’s episode, she’ll be seen on a phone call mentioning Reed’s major family connections. There is little doubt that there will be some sort of drama on the way regarding Tessa and perhaps some ulterior motives, but everybody will have to stay tuned to see where this heads.

Soap Central notes that soon Jordan and Hilary will share a kiss and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah and Devon will address the possibility that they might begin actually dating. Cane will be asking Juliet for specifics regarding what happened between them in Tokyo and it seems that he’ll soon be learning some news that leaves him rattled. Kevin’s going to be blindsided soon and Neil will be making a big move of some sort, while Victoria and Billy’s relationship dance continues.

Are Chelsea and Nick about to find out the truth about Chloe’s antics the night that Adam supposedly died in the cabin explosion? Could Mariah and Devon become the next power couple in Genoa City and is Cane going to end up in hot water with Lily thanks to Juliet’s antics? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the week of March 27 will be jam-packed with drama and revelations and fans will not want to miss a moment of the fun.

[Featured image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]