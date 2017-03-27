Why Did Tomi Lahren Get Suspended? Conservative Host Banned From ‘The Blaze’

Conservative talk-show host Tomi Lahren has been permanently banned from The Blaze after making pro-choice comments on air earlier this month.

According to the New York Post, Lahren, 24, who is known for her very conservative beliefs, appeared on The View on Friday, March 17, and spoke about the government’s involvement in making choices about women and what they can, and can’t, do with their bodies.

“”I’m a Constitutional, someone who loves the Constitution, I’m someone for limited government. I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say ‘I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,'” Lahren said. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Lahren has always been very vocal about her conservative beliefs on subjects such as Black Lives Matter, abortion, feminism, the presidential election, etc., so it was no surprise when her flip-flop, pro-life comments received instant backlash from viewers. Until her remarks on Friday, Tomi has been anti-abortion, and even called pro-abortion activists “straight-up baby killers,” during a December segment of her talk show Final Thoughts with Tomi Lahren. So, why the change of heart now? Tomi took to Twitter later that night to explain what she meant when she was speaking on The View.

“Conservatives don’t have to exist in a monolith and share the same brain on every issue. It’s okay,” she tweeted. “Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

The Blaze founder Glenn Beck was one of the many people who were upset by Tomi’s comments, and decided to suspend her from her position with his multiplatform network, which was founded seven years ago in Dallas, Texas.

“I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. It’s very, very clear,” Beck said in response to Lahren’s remarks on The View. “But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”

Although Tomi was initially just suspended, it has now been reported that she has been permanently banned from The Blaze.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” a source told Page Six.“He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country. He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

Beck was not the only one who was appalled by Tomi’s beliefs. Many of Lahren’s viewers and fans took to social media to call her out. Check out some of their reactions below.

@TomiLahren please explain me, how can you be a pro-choice? How? — Rafa Tet (@CaterpillarBaba) March 17, 2017

Just saw a clip of @TomiLahren on #TheView & im shocked to find out she’s a pro-choice conservative. ???? — Nickie (@valnickie) March 17, 2017

@TomiLahren Didn’t now you are Pro-Choice…for me that’s a deal breaker.

“unfollow” twitter and Instagram — Gene Thecat (@gene_thecat) March 17, 2017

@TomiLahren how exactly to “faith, family, and freedom” align with “pro-choice”??? — Console Contempt (@ConsoleContempt) March 17, 2017

What do you think about Tomi Lahren’s pro-choice comments? Do you agree with Glenn Beck’s decision to ban her from The Blaze? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Colin Young-Wolff/ Associated Press]