Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Broncos Out, Texans In? Latest Odds Include Retirement?

The never ending Tony Romo trade rumors won’t die down, yet NFL fans are wondering what is taking so long for any team to make a move. Could it be that after all of the hype surrounding Romo, that no other teams are interested in bringing in an aging quarterback, or is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just holding out because of personal reasons?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the top two teams that keep coming up in trade talks to land Romo are the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. Interestingly, that seems to have changed over the past weekend.

SB Nation is indicating that over the past weekend the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys never discussed a possible trade that would send Romo to the Mile High City. If a deal was to be worked out, it would, or should have at least started to take a bit of formation at the owners meetings. However, Broncos GM John Elway said Tony Romo’s name was not even mentioned one time when he talked with the Dallas brass.

“We’ve been here all week and his name never came up,” Elway said as he was walking in to a hotel restaurant to have a late lunch with his wife Paige.

So if not Denver, where would Romo be suiting up this fall? The only other hotbed rumor of late has been the Houston Texans.

NESN Sports reported that Ex-Cowboy legend Michael Irvin has been very vocal about his opinions when it comes to this whole Tony Romo situation. Irvin believes that the Houston Texans should have already stepped up and traded for Romo, especially considering they were one and done with Brock Osweiler.

“If I’m a fan of the Houston Texans, I’m protesting so much right now,” Irvin said, as transcribed by CBS Sports.

“What are you doing? You mean to tell me you can throw $72 million at Brock Osweiler… but come back and say, ‘We’re not going to offer anything for Tony Romo’? Are you joking? Are you joking? Just say, ‘Hey, take a fifth-round draft pick. Take a fourth-round draft pick.’ Throw out something. Let everybody know that you’re trying.”

Irvin went on to say that this game is all about winning championships, and with the Texans’ defense being one of the best in the NFL, he can’t understand what Houston is waiting for, especially since they basically have no quarterback heading into the 2017 season.

“We’re not talking about basic principles; we’re talking winning championships right now,” Irvin said. “You’re not going to pick him up (in free agency). You’re going to (have to) fight for him. This is mind-boggling. I can’t imagine what the fans in Houston are thinking right now. I would be going crazy. You can’t come up with a fifth-round draft pick? It blows my mind.”

Irvin’s points are valid, especially if you are a Texans fan. But if Houston makes no effort to trade for Romo, could retirement be on the horizon?

Back in January, 12 UP reported that Bovada sportsbook opened prop bet odds on a possible Tony Romo retirement coming for the 2017 season at 20/1. They were dropped to 12/1 by the time Wild Card Weekend arrived. Now with all of the he-said, she-said pointing and guessing games going on between Romo and Jerry Jones, the odds have fallen to 8/1.

I had some talks about Romo today. Broncos haven’t closed door but not pursuing. I’m told Romo believes it’s Texans or retirement for 2017. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 24, 2017

While the odds makers are thinking that retirement is a strong possibility, most fans and experts alike believe Romo will play somewhere in 2017 – but where is the million dollar question.

Here are the latest odds of where Tony Romo may land on opening day of the 2017 NFL season.

Denver Broncos -135

Houston Texans +130

Retirement/TV Analysis +800

Field (meaning any NFL team except Denver or Houston) +1000

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]