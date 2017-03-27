Danielle Bregoli, dubbed the “cash me outside” meme girl, is once again in the center of reality TV attention. The 14-year-old Florida native has reportedly signed a deal with a major TV production company, according to TMZ.

‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Signs Reality TV Deal https://t.co/FvRRnnLC5B pic.twitter.com/bkEJMCEQMV — giztem (@giztem) March 27, 2017

Danielle Bregoli may have just taken her “cash me outside” success to a new level. Bregoli might soon start cashing in big time on her own reality show.

Danielle Bregoli has reportedly signed a major reality TV deal, which will allow the sensational meme girl to bring more controversies to the living room of Americans. Just when everyone thought they were finally sick of seeing Danielle Bregoli’s face flaunting the line “cash me outside” on the internet, Bregoli will now apparently be a regular guest at every American’s living room.

The reality show, which would reportedly be loosely formatted and starring Danielle Bregoli and her mom, is apparently in the works, while its producers are working hard to sell the concept. Ever since Danielle Bregoli uttered her iconic catch-phrase “cash me outside” on Dr. Phil as well as made numerous headlines by getting into a bar fight, stealing her mom’s credit cards and Dr. Phil producer’s car, the girl became an Internet sensation.

As if her worldwide Internet success was not enough for a 14-year-old girl, Danielle Bregoli has reportedly been contacted by seven production companies, with four of them approaching the “cash me outside” meme girl with the idea to make her the star of her own reality TV show.

'Cash Me Outside' girl Danielle Bregoli inks reality TV deal: https://t.co/mASxWYWfpC pic.twitter.com/ELMoivU77h — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 27, 2017

With her own reality TV show, Danielle Bregoli could become a limitless generator of meme-friendly catchphrases such as the “cash me outside” one.

If you’ve been living in a cave this past year, Bregoli was no ordinary guest on Dr. Phil. At one point of her appearance on the show last year, Bregoli became annoyed with the largely-female audience laughing at her throughout the episode and told them to “catch me outside.”

But in her laughable accent it sounded more like “cash me outside,” or “cash me ousside,” to be more precise.

The entire phrase was, “catch me outside, how ’bout that?” but Danielle Bregoli wouldn’t be the Internet sensation and the future reality TV star if she didn’t make it sound like, “cash me ousside, howbow dah?”

Her scandalous appearance on Dr. Phil was followed by numerous publicity stunts from the 14-year-old Florida native, who – in addition to punching a stranger on a plane – returned to Dr. Phil and mocked the host for being “nothing before I came on this show.”

Danielle Bregoli ‘Catch Me Outside’ Girl On Way Of Becoming Millionaire – https://t.co/xzpaF7T3Ed pic.twitter.com/HaEskotXWa — Zumlerr (@Zumlerr) March 17, 2017

And Danielle Bregoli did have a point, though, as her “cash me outside” episode on Dr. Phil significantly boosted the ratings of the U.S. talk show, with memes from that episode making the rounds on social media for months.

This is not the first time Danielle Bregoli has had the media’s attention for trying to turn her Internet success into reality TV stardom. Last month, TMZ broke the news that the “cash me outside” meme girl had held several business meetings with production companies in Los Angeles.

Bregoli has reportedly had plans to move to Los Angeles for months now, and signing a reality TV show deal may be the trigger to finally make the move.

Danielle Bregoli is no stranger to commercializing her “cash me outside” meme success. The girl has sold numerous items of merchandise on her own online store, which sells a $250 blanket emblazoned with “YUP A BLANKET HO” and even a 252-piece puzzle of Bregoli’s face.

Ever since her appearance on Dr. Phil, Danielle Bregoli has made numerous appearances on radio shows and even filmed YouTube sketches with famous stars of the video streaming service.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]