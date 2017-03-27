‘RHONJ’: Why Jacqueline Laurita Quit Ahead Of Season 8

Jacqueline Laurita has been a staple on Real Housewives of New Jersey for the past 7 seasons, but now she’s revealing why she quit the show ahead of Season 8.

Jacqueline spoke out on Twitter after rumors swirled that both she and fellow housewife Kathy Wakile would not be appearing on Season 8 of RHONJ, as Laurita confirmed that she quit after only being asked back part time.

Laurita revealed the truth about her Real Housewives of New Jersey exit on March 26, replying to a RHONJ fan who asked if she decided to quit or if Bravo had not renewed her contract for the upcoming Season 8.

“They wanted me part time [with] the option of full time depending on how my story unfolded,” Jacqueline admitted of why she won’t be on Real Housewives of New Jersey when it returns later this year, despite Laurita being a permanent fixture on the show since it first began back in 2009.

“I choose not to film unless confirmed full time,” Laurita then added of how she turned RHONJ down and quit the show, adding that being a full-time cast member meant “more [money].”

Jacqueline then added that she didn’t want to be a part time cast member after being at the center of much of the drama that unfolded on the New Jersey version of the housewives show last season, tweeting that only being on the Bravo reality series on a part-time basis “wasn’t worth my time, the aggravation, and [money].”

This marks the first time Jacqueline has confirmed she will no longer be a part of the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey going forward ever since it was rumored earlier this month that both Laurita and Wakile would be out when the show returns.

Jacqeline’s exit from RHONJ was first reported by Page Six after the outlet alleged that Laurita was hoping for more money, something she seemingly confirmed on social media.

The site claimed three weeks ago that Laurita was no longer a housewife on the show after a Real Housewives of New Jersey source alleged that Jacqueline was “departing after the network declined to cough up as much per episode as she had hoped for.”

“[Jacqueline Laurita is] really highly paid,” the source added of Jacqueline’s RHONJ salary.

As for who will be taking Jacqueline’s place when Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 8, Too Fab reported that the RHONJ cast were recently spotted filming with the line-up from Season 7 as well as a new housewife and a very familiar face to fans of the New Jersey version of the Bravo franchise.

The site claimed that Teresa Giudice, the only housewife to appear on what will be all 8 seasons following Laurita’s departure, was seen filming for the show alongside fellow veteran and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga who joined RHONJ in Season 3, both of whom majorly feuded with Jacqueline last season.

As for who else was with the ladies now that Jacqueline and Kathy are confirmed to be out, the site revealed that Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania who joined the RHONJ cast last season will both be returning while Laurita’s spot will be filled by new housewife Margaret Josephs.

But Margaret isn’t the only newbie to head to RHONJ following Jacqueline’s announcement that she has quit the series and will no longer be on the show.

Cameras also caught the RHONJ cast filming with former Real Housewives of New Jersey castmember Danielle Staub, who sensationally left the series at the end of Season 2 after causing a whole lot of drama with Laurita, Giudice and then housewives Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo, prior to Jacqueline’s confirmation that she’s quit the series.

Though Jacqueline didn’t confirm whether Danielle’s RHONJ return had anything to do with her decision to step away from Real Housewives of New Jersey after 8 seasons, Danielle was spotted filming with the ladies after seemingly growing close to Teresa again back in October after the former enemies headed to a yoga class together.

What do you think of Jacqueline Laurita’s confession that she’ll no longer be appearing on Real Housewives of New Jersey when it returns for Season 8 and quit the show despite being a RHONJ veteran since 2009?

[Featured Image by Bill McCay/Getty Images for Hard Rock Inter]