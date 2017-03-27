Goldberg Says That He’ll Do More Than Just Two Moves At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Last week, when he was asked about fans being critical of his limited in-ring ability, Goldberg responded by defending the fact that he only does two moves by saying “that’s all I’ve ever needed.” But, that doesn’t mean that’s all he has in his arsenal.

During his appearance on the newly launched Pod of Awesomeness with ex-WWE stars Edge and Christian, Goldberg said that he’s hoping to do a lot more than just two moves in his upcoming Universal Championship defense against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

“Hopefully at [WrestleMania] 33 I’m able to bring out some stuff that I haven’t shown, that I haven’t been able to do because of constraints. This ain’t gonna be no… hey, he knows what’s coming, I know what’s coming. I don’t think we’re gonna catch each other by surprise. So I think this is gonna be a bloodfest. It’s gonna be a knock down, drag out war and if I get him in the Thai Plum, don’t think I’m not going to drive one of my knees straight through his solar plexus. I may have been away for a long time and I may not have been practicing my wrestling moves throughout the years but going back to what’s in ya, I still have a lot of that stuff in me and I still can do a lot of it. I’m going to have to bring every single thing out of me at 33. I just gotta learn to relax, learn to have fun in there while I’m smashing him, and regulate my air. I believe that it was much more important for me to be aesthetically what I was like in the past as opposed to a dude who could run around for 20 minutes.”

If you add the times of all of his matches together since returned in October of last year, including the Royal Rumble, Goldberg has been in the ring for less than 10 minutes. So it’s easy to see why many are questioning his conditioning, and whether or not his match with Brock Lesnar on April 2 will last more than 60-seconds.

As of right now, Goldberg hasn’t signed a contract extension with WWE, and his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 will be the final match of his current deal with the company. But, that doesn’t mean that we won’t see him wrestle again. In fact, he could wrestle again at some point later this year, as WWE is interested in signing him to another deal.

While he probably will have another couple of matches following April 2, he likely won’t be defending the Universal Championship in those matches, as he’s currently scheduled to lose the title to Brock Lesnar. Of course, plans often change, so there’s still a small chance that we see him retain the red brand’s main championship on Sunday.

If he does decide to call it quits after this year’s WrestleMania, there’s probably a pretty good chance that he’ll be the headliner at next year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, unless the company decides to put Daniel Bryan in that spot. So, he’ll likely continue on with the company in a non-wrestling role.

Both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are expected to be on Raw tonight, as it’s the brand’s final show before WrestleMania 33. Also, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they will have a face to face confrontation on tonight’s show, although it’s unclear what that face to face meeting will entail, or whether or not things will get physical. But, they’ll both be there, and they’ll both be in the same ring with one another.

