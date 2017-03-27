Blac Chyna Weight Loss: Rob Kardashian’s Ex Has 11 Pounds To Go Post-Baby

Blac Chyna’s weight loss journey is almost over! The ex-fiance of Rob Kardashian, who five months ago gave birth to baby Dream, has been trying to knock down those post-baby pounds and get back to her goal weight. And on Saturday, she posted a Snapchat video documenting, in pretty personal detail, how much further she has to go.

Wearing a form-fitting olive green dress and making sure the camera panned up and down plenty of times to catch her entire figure, Chyna (whose real name is Angela Renée White) shared specific and personal details of her weight loss journey, according to Us Magazine.

“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go).”

Baby Dream Kardashian blows bubbles in adorable new Snapchats from mom Blac Chyna! https://t.co/TEUw21EmSi pic.twitter.com/p5n4MjIN6e — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 23, 2017

It looks like Chyna has plenty of time to focus on her own health and weight loss goals now that her on-again-off-again main squeeze Rob Kardashian is out of the picture. As Us Weekly reported at the time, the 28-year-old Chyna and 30-year-old Kardashian called it quits in mid-February.

The pair had gotten engaged in April of 2015, and two months later, Chyna was pregnant.

At the time, friends of the pair, speaking to Us Weekly anonymously, seemed to believe that Chyna was good for Rob: she brought her commitment to healthy eating to the relationship, helping Rob — who has had his own struggles with his weight — eat healthy and exercise.

“His confidence was shattered for so long, so to have this banging girl all over him has given him a new lease on life.”

Within a few months, however, their relationship had soured, according to a source. Blame Chyna’s inability to get along with the extended Kardashian clan.

“[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities.”

Another source said that Rob, though hurt by the breakup, believed it was the right move.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

Since the breakup, the two have been focusing on peacefully co-parenting Dream, who’s joined at home by older brother King Cairo Stevenson, Chyna’s 4-year-old son with Tyga. Tyga, not coincidentally, has been attached to the woman who was this close to becoming Chyna’s sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner. Apparently, people in the extended Kardashian universe tend to flock together, as the old saying goes.

While Chyna is focusing on her own health and her kids, Rob K is trying to get back into the relationship game. He’s been trying to shed some flab, according to Life and Style, hitting the gym with a celebrity trainer and posting selfies on social media. And while his reality TV career has dried up, for now, with the cancellation of Rob & Chyna, mom Kris Jenner is reportedly “in talks” to develop a Bachelor-style reality dating show to get Rob set up with a new main squeeze, according to an anonymous source.

“Some of the girls will be wined and dined by Rob at popular celebrity hot spots, but others will be taken to fast food restaurants like Taco Bell or Burger King [in an effort to weed out the] gold diggers. Not only does Kris want to find Rob the perfect girlfriend, she also hopes a dating show will take his mind off Chyna.”

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]