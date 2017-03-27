Samsung Galaxy Note 8 And Refurbished Note 7 Set For Release Later This 2017?

A few days from now, Samsung will officially unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. But in the midst of all the intense anticipation for the 2017 Galaxy S version are alleged leaks and rumors about the upcoming next-gen phablet from the Samsung Galaxy Note line.

After the embarrassing disaster brought by the exploding Galaxy Note 7 last year, Samsung hopes to redeem its phablet series with the release of the Note 8, which, according to Sam Mobile, has the codename “Great.” Its alleged model number has already appeared online. Particularly, the international unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 8 could bear the SM-N950F model number, the post specified.

Although the release of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has already been confirmed by the company’s mobile chief, DJ Koh, who claimed that their next phablet will be “better, safer, and very innovative,” the specs and details that have been surfacing online are still based on speculations and leaks. For instance, Chinese website Slashleaks provided the alleged schematics of the Note 8 seemingly showing that the phablet will drop the home button while the front camera and an iris sensor will be placed on top of the handset. The schematics also showed that the bottom part will house the speakers. Moreover, the sides could feature the volume rockers as well as a dedicated Bixby button.

“There’s a slot to keep S-Pen, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom and SIM card slot on the top,” the BGR post added.

The post also mentioned specs that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could highlight upon its release, including a Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. As for the display, the 2017 phablet could be equipped with a 6.4-inch screen with 4K Super AMOLED display.

As for more details about the Note 8’s display, Droid Report said that it will feature the dual edge curved display found on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

If Samsung follows its usual launch pattern for its Note models, the Galaxy Note 8 will take the spotlight at some point in August, a month before the anticipated unveiling of a competitor, Apple’s new smartphone, the iPhone 8. Two major Note 8 models are rumored for release.

In addition to the news about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s release, Sam Mobile also reported the possibility of Samsung offering refurbished units of the Galaxy Note 7. Citing its sources, the post revealed that the South Korean tech giant is currently working on refurbished Note 7 with the codenamed Grace R (Refurbished), which might be tagged as the SM-N935 model. It also specified that the refurbished phablet could be slated only for a domestic market release. If it will hit shelves later this 2017 remains a question. Sam Mobile, reminding everyone that this scoop about the refurbished Note 7’s release is still unofficial, noted the following.

“We should point out that nothing is confirmed at this point, and the refurbished Note 7 may or may not make its way outside South Korea if it happens to launch sometime later this year.”

Before the release of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung fans should look forward first to the highly-awaited arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S8 series. The tech giant is scheduled to hold the Unpacked 2017 on March 29 in New York (David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center) and in London (Here East 2012 Olympic Press and Broadcast Centre) to finally introduce its new flagship smartphone.

Those not attending the launch event can still watch the Galaxy S8’s unveiling as it happens via a live stream hosted on an official Samsung page. Moreover, tech fans can also download the Unpacked app to know more about the new Galaxy phone. If you can’t wait for the unveiling to get the specs of the next-gen device, WinFuture claimed to have the alleged full specs list of the Galaxy S8.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]