‘Dancing With The Stars’ Shocker: Maksim Is Sidelined With Calf Injury

In a crazy Dancing with the Stars shocker, it looks like there is an early injury report of one of the dancers. However, it is not a celebrity this time, but one of the major professional dancers. Maksim Chmerkovskiy has injured himself and has been forced to pull out the lineup for tonight’s show leaving his partner, Heather Morris, to perform with a fill in.

This is only week two and it is already taking a toll, but it is definitely a surprise that it has taken out one of the most anticipated pro dancers this season. According to an exclusive report by ABC News on Monday, Maks was in the studio practicing the jive with Morris when he seemed to pull something in his right calf. In the video clip that was shown, he said it felt like something hit it.

Maksim was on the floor in obvious pain. There is no word yet on how bad the injury is at this point, but he is not going to be able to perform tonight on Dancing with the Stars. That is unfortunate for Heather Morris as she is a big contender for season 24. However, the show must go on. Troupe dancer Alan Bersten will be saving the day by taking Maksim’s place for the time being.

This is not always a bad thing as many fill-ins have come and gone and have done an amazing job with the celebrities who had temporarily lost their professional partners to various injuries over the years. You can bet that the Ukrainian will be there every step of the way providing support and of course, giving his expertise advice throughout the rehearsals leading up to the dance on Monday night’s show.

The face you make when it's the day before #DWTS24 @DancingABC Get ready cause we're about to bring the heat! ???? #TeamMaksimumHeat pic.twitter.com/qNA9IkG0oY — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) March 19, 2017

The older Chmerkovskiy brother was so excited to be back on the ballroom floor. He and his girl, Peta Murgatroyd, are both back on DWTS this season after becoming parents to their first child, son Shai. When Maks was partnered with Heather Morris, they became a favorite to win the mirror ball trophy. However, there was a little controversy over Heather’s dance experience. In addition to being a former Glee star, she was also a backup dancer for Beyonce.

There is no word yet on how bad Maksim’s injury is right now. He is taking it easy by not performing tonight on Dancing with the Stars and is said to be getting treatment on his calf in hopes to be back as quickly as possible. Hopefully he will be healthy enough to be ready to go for next week. Heather and Alan will be cheered on by Maks as he watches them perform the jive tonight.

The 37-year-old pro dancer has a lot to look forward to in the coming months, one being his wedding to Peta Murgatroyd sometime this summer. They have now picked the place where they will say their vows to each other. According to Newsday, the couple will be getting married at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

Maksim said that as he was immigrating to New York years ago, he had passed by that castle and casually mentioned that this was the place where he would have his future wedding, and now it has come true. He and Peta will have an amazing time in the two days that they will be there celebrating this new chapter in their lives.

Be sure to catch Heather Morris and Alan Bersten to see how they do and to find out exactly what happened during the rehearsal when Maks got injured. The rest of the Dancing with the Stars crew will also take to the ballroom floor on Monday night at 8 pm ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images for adidas]