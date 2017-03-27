Green Bay Packers: Five Potential 2017 NFL Draft Second Round Targets

The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, with a lot more player movement than normal. They have lost a couple key free agents like Micah Hyde and Jared Cook, but have made aggressive moves to sign players like Nick Perry, Martellus Bennett, and even Lance Kendricks.

Ted Thompson hasn’t been known to be aggressive in free agency, but that has changed a bit this year. Perhaps that change has to do with the fact that Aaron Rodgers’ frustration was on full display last season. Maybe he realizes that Rodgers can’t power the Packers to another Super Bowl victory.

No matter what the reason for the signs of aggression this offseason, Green Bay fans should be excited. The Packers have put together an even stronger offense, although their defense still has flaws. Thompson has the 2017 NFL Draft to address the defensive needs, but could also choose to add another weapon or two for Rodgers.

Needless to say, the draft is loaded with talent throughout the first few rounds at least. Green Bay could end up getting a key piece or two in the second round, just as much as they could with their first round pick. There are quite a few options that the Packers could look at with the No. 61 overall pick in the draft.

All of that being said, which five prospects could be potential second-round targets for the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Marlon Mack is a shifty, one-cut runner. Where does he land in a deep RB class? @JonValencia_WiB's scouting report:????https://t.co/M77wY6nYWq pic.twitter.com/ZH7z5AwJbR — Breaking Football (@Breaking_FB) March 26, 2017

Jalen Tabor, Cornerback, Florida

Green Bay has to find help in their secondary and Jalen Tabor could offer them just that. Last season at Florida, Tabor ended up compiling 33 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and six deflections. He would be a bit of a project, but the Packers need help and could use his potential.

Marlon Mack, Running Back, South Florida

Sticking within the state of Florida, Marlon Mack could be the Packers’ long-term answer at the running back position. He carried the football 174 times for 1,187 yards and 15 touchdowns. At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Mack has the body for an every-down back in the NFL and could be a nice fit in Green Bay.

Tyus Bowser, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker, Houston

Tyus Bowser’s name hasn’t been hyped up much throughout the draft process, but could help the Packers’ pass rush. He racked up 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble last season at Houston. Green Bay is losing Julius Peppers, which could make adding another edge rusher a priority.

Tim Williams, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker, Alabama

Another potential pass rushing option for the Packers is Alabama’s Tim Williams. He showed off his full skill set last season for the Crimson Tide with 31 tackles, 9.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.Williams has superstar potential and would be an intriguing pick for the Packers in the second round.

Joe Mixon Rookie Report: The Top Talent in the NFL Draft.https://t.co/aPPnJ85VLl

By @kevinjm622 pic.twitter.com/Fgu9RyzoOv — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) March 27, 2017

Joe Mixon, Running Back, Oklahoma

One of the most polarizing names in the NFL Draft this year is Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. He has had off-the-field issues in the past, but has an impressive amount of talent to say the least. Green Bay would be adding a big time playmaker and possibly the piece that will take needed pressure off of Rodgers.

Expect to see the Packers find a playmaker in the second round of the draft this year. There are plenty of options, even outside of the above list. Green Bay will once again be considered Super Bowl contenders heading into next season, but the 2017 draft can take them to the next level.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers should target one of these five players in the 2017 NFL Draft? If not, which player do you think would be ideal in the second round? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Alonzo Adams/AP Images]