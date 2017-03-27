Adele Breaks Down In Tears, Says She Might Never Tour Again [Video]

Adele broke down in tears and had some seriously bad news for fans hoping to see her tour again as her “Adele Live 2016 Tour” draws to a close.

The British singer, who’s been on tour around the world ever since she kicked-off her huge worldwide in February 2016, recently admitted while on stage during a concert in New Zealand that she may never tour again after her current string of shows wraps in the U.K. this July.

Adele made the pretty surprising confession while on stage at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on March 26 according to New Zealand Herald, where she admitted that her 2016/2017 tour could well be the last one she ever does because she’s still suffering from intense stage freight and doesn’t think she “flourishes” while touring the globe.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” Adele told the crowd at the concert, which reportedly brought out a huge 40,000 fans to the stadium to see what could be her final ever show in New Zealand.

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again,” Adele then confirmed. “The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Adele then broke down in tears after telling crowd that the only reason she embarked on her most recent tour, her first and possibly only world tour after she only performed in Europe and North America during her 2009 and 2011 tours, was because of the support from her millions of fans.

Adele stated that her 2016/2017 shows were “her greatest accomplishment” in her career after she revealed that began to cry while performing “When We Were Young” after seeing a fan break down in tears, before Adele then cried again and wiped away tears while expressing her gratitude and thanking fans for coming out to her shows.

While it remains to be seen if Adele really is calling time on her international touring career following her recent concert confessions, the “Hello” singer has previously spoken about her anxiety by telling fans during a performance at London’s Wembley Stadium last year that she was battling stage freight.

“I get so nervous with live performances that I’m too frightened to try anything new,” Adele said at the time of possibly making her current shows her first and last world tour per Metro.

“It’s actually getting worse,” continued Adele of her stage freight during the tour stop last year. “Or it’s just not getting better, so I feel like it’s getting worse, because it should’ve gotten better by now.”

Adele then admitted during the concert in her hometown that the reason she embarked on such a huge tour – her current tour will see her have performed more than 120 shows across three continents when it wraps later this year – was because she didn’t want to let her dedicated fans down.

“With my stage fright, I just don’t want to let people down,” Adele said during the London performance of why she was struggling to get on stage despite being one of the most famous and well-loved performers in the world. “I get so nervous on stage that I don’t have the guts to improvise or anything like that,” confessed Adele.

Adele also previously opened up about her anxiety attacks in an interview with Q magazine following the release of 21, where she admitted that she wouldn’t perform at festivals because the crowd is too large, though her most recent tour has seen her play to audiences of more than 60,000 according to UnrealityTV.

“I have anxiety attacks, constant panicking on stage, my heart feels like it’s going to explode because I never feel like I’m going to deliver, ever,” Adele said at the time, prior to the astonishing success of her latest album 25 and her huge world tour that’s seen her play to millions of fans across the globe.

“I will not do festivals. The thought of an audience that big frightens the life out of me,” she said at the time. “I’d hate to book a festival and have a f*****g anxiety attack and then not go on stage.”

Following her final show in New Zealand on March 26, Adele will now return home to the U.K. to perform four homecoming shows at London’s Wembley Arena in June and July, after which it remains to be seen if Adele will ever tour again.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]