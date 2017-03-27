Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert To Reunite Again? Gwen Stefani Allegedly Jealous

It’s been months since the king and queen of country music, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, announced their divorce. In the wake of the split shocker, Blake found a new love in Gwen Stefani, while Miranda reportedly has kept her romance with new boyfriend Anderson East equally strong. Recently, however, Lambert and Shelton allegedly reunited, which caused rumors that the reunion could put the “nail in the coffin” of his relationship with Gwen. Now it’s time for the CMA Musical Festival 2017, and that popular event could lead to yet another reunion for Blake and Miranda. Will his relationship with Stefani survive?

The 2017 superstar lineup for the CMA Music Festival features both Shelton and Lambert. The country music event lasts four days, held at stages around Nashville from June 8 to June 11, according to Rolling Stone.

In addition to Miranda and Blake, the CMA Music Festival has scheduled Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris as stars of the main stage concerts. Others in the superstar lineup are Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Chris Young, and Cole Swindell.

A recent reunion between Blake and Miranda also reportedly took place in Nashville. The country music king, 40, and Lambert, 33, allegedly were at an event there, and the reunion reportedly went from a polite chat to Shelton “pouring his heart out” about how much he missed Miranda, according to a source quoted by En Stars.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced last summer.”

However, when it comes to how Gwen reportedly handled the reunion between her boyfriend and Lambert, she was supposedly thousands of miles away. Moreover, Shelton allegedly did not tell Stefani the truth about that reunion.

Instead, the country music legend reportedly told his gal pal that he “avoided” Lambert and “didn’t speak to her.” The source predicted that when and if Gwen finds out the truth about Shelton’s reunion with Miranda, it could cause serious problems.

“When Gwen finds out she’ll go nuts. Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

Consequently, the insider warned that the reunion with Lambert could even end the romance between Shelton and Stefani.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen,” summed up the source.

Also, Stefani allegedly wants to have a “showdown” with Lambert, according to sources cited by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Why the reported hostility toward Miranda? Stefani allegedly “hates the fact that Miranda has been singing about her heartache and divorce drama,” noted the media outlet. The insiders also alleged that Gwen might be feeling envious of Lambert’s success with her album.

Although Stefani and Shelton both promoted their albums, Miranda told the press that she wanted to let her album speak for her. Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings album has soared to the top of the charts, and the sources claim that the success is what upsets Stefani the most.

However, according to In Touch‘s insider, Stefani has her own plan to get back at Lambert. The publication reported that although Miranda’s new album “was part of the country singer’s revenge against Gwen,” Shelton’s girlfriend has prepared a way to allegedly get revenge against Lambert. The insider revealed the reported scheme.

“Gwen is ready to debut some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in her life.”

Also, the source said that Stefani “wasn’t happy” about Lambert’s album because she viewed it as a “direct shot at her and Blake.” Consequently, she allegedly sees her songs as a way to take her own shot.

“She’s also written several songs in which she calls Miranda out for just giving Blake up so easily,” added the insider.

As for the timeline of the release of this alleged musical showdown, the 47-year-old reportedly plans to confront Lambert before either she or Miranda ties the knot.

“All of this is leading to an inevitable showdown between Gwen and Miranda,” said the source. “The gloves are off.”

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images]