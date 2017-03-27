Donald Trump Impeachment Possible On Four Grounds, Says Robert Reich

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping the Trump Towers in New York. The accusations by President Trump on former president raised many questions and according to former Labor Secretary Robert Reich’s tweets, there are four grounds that may lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment and falsely accusing Barack Obama is one of them.

Donald Trump’s Accusing Barack Obama For Wiretapping:

On March 4, President Donald Trump tweeted that former President Barack Obama ordered an illegal surveillance on his phones during the 2016 presidential election. At the time of his outburst on Twitter, many of Obama’s followers and media personalities asked President Trump the source of his information for the same. During his interview with Fox News, he said that he got his information from an article published by the New York Times on January 20.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

According to President Trump, the word “wiretapping” is indeed an old term, but it does cover different modes of surveillance.

“Not that I respect the New York Times. I call it the ‘failing’ New York Times. But they did write on Jan. 20, using the word ‘wiretap.'”

In addition earlier this month, F.B.I. director James B. Comey publicly confirmed to the House Intelligence Committee that so far, F.B.I. had “no information” to support President Trump’s allegation that former president wiretapped him.

“We have no information to support those tweets. All I can tell you is that we have no information that supports them.”

According to National Memo, the false accusations by President Trump shows the wild abuse of his power and perhaps leads to his impeachment. Bloomberg’s Noah Feldman wrote that the accusations by the president cannot be treated asymmetrically.

“If the alleged action would be impeachable if true, so must be the allegation if false.”

According to Robert Reich’s tweet, the accusations by President Trump are illegal and impeachable act.

Donald Trump’s Travel Ban On Muslim-Majority Countries:

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr News, Donald Trump’s revised travel ban order was set to take effect this month but federal judges from Hawaii and Maryland issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the same.

The long-awaited revised travel ban order temporarily blocks travel for immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries. The new executive order will impose a 90-day ban on travelers from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and Libya.

Hawaii’s federal judge, Derrick Watson stated that President Donald Trump’s executive orders are illogical.

“Unrebutted evidence of religious animus driving the promulgation of the executive order and its related predecessor … The illogic of the government’s contentions is palpable. The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed.”

According to Mr. Reich, the First Amendment of the American Constitution bars any law “respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” and President Trump’s travel ban allegedly violates the aforementioned provision.

In his defense, President Trump said that the constitution gives the president the power to suspend immigration when he deems it to be in the best interest of the country and its citizens.

“We’re going to fight this terrible ruling. We’re going to take this as far as we need to, right up to the supreme court…I think we ought to go back to the first one [executive order] and go all the way… We’re gonna win it, we’re gonna win it,” President Trump said during his rally in Nashville.

Donald Trump’s Alleged Collusion With Russia:

Back in Oct. 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies blamed Russia for meddling with the elections. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr News, many agencies blamed that some Russian officials hacked and leaked embarrassing documents that somehow meddled with the presidential elections.

The F.B.I. director confirmed an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election and whether any of Donald Trump’s associates were in contact with the Kremlin.

“The F.B.I., as part of our counterintelligence effort, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 president election.”

Apart from all the published reports by the F.B.I., Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) also came in support to Donald Trump’s impeachment. Ms. Waters recently said that the thought of impeaching President Trump is right here, “We just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

When during her recent interview, it was asked to her about her opinion of Donald Trump impeachment, Ms. Waters said that there are many Trump’s supporters out there who may think that it is too soon to talk about his impeachment but it is never too early to remove him from his position.

“I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

Earlier this month, Maxine Waters tweeted her direct views on Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 21, 2017

Donald Trump Profiting From Foreign Governments:

Over the past few months, it is widely reported by major publications that upon swearing the oath of the office, President Donald Trump would be in direct violation of the foreign emoluments clause of the American Constitution. The clause officially states, “…no person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office or Title of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

As earlier reported by Time, Donald Trump’s Trump Organization does or has done business with many countries like Egypt, Qatar, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Saudi Arabia and China. And, while serving as the 45th President of the United States of America, President Trump will continue to receive monetary and other benefits from these foreign countries.

By my count, there are now four grounds to impeach Trump. The fifth seems to be on its way. pic.twitter.com/PfAw0a0hfU — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 9, 2017

According to Reich, the Article I Section 9 of the American constitution prohibits the government officials from taking things of value from alien governments.

“Trump is making big money off his Trump International Hotel by steering foreign diplomatic delegations to it, and will make a bundle off China’s recent decision to grant his trademark applications for the Trump brand — decisions Chinese authorities arrived at directly because of decisions Trump has made as president,” he further wrote.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]