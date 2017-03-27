Are Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Headed For A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Wedding?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be headed for a wedding.

As fans prepare for tonight’s Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale, rumors are swirling in regard to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s rumored engagement after the longtime reality star posted a photo of Cartwright wearing a stunning diamond ring on her ring finger.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t confirmed they are engaged, nor have they suggested an engagement could be coming soon, several fans online are convinced that the couple is preparing to tie the knot after Taylor posted the photo seen below.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for just under 2 years and in January, it was reported that they couple had begun filming a Vanderpump Rules spinoff series that focused on Cartwright’s family’s marital pressures.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 earlier this year, Jax Taylor was seen being confronted by Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, who wanted to know when Taylor would propose — and suggested the two join a church. However, Jax Taylor didn’t appear to be receptive to the idea of an engagement.

Jax Taylor also appeared to be against the idea of an engagement during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year. As fans may recall, a fan called into the show and asked if he and Cartwright would soon get engaged. In turn, Jax Taylor explained to the fan that he and Cartwright had only been dating for a year.

A short time later, Cartwright confirmed that she and Taylor had been together for nearly 2 years on Twitter.

While Bravo TV has not yet confirmed plans to air a spinoff series with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, TMZ claimed in January that the couple had begun filming a new show a few months ago in Kentucky, where Cartwright is from (she moved to Los Angeles in 2015 after meeting Taylor in Las Vegas).

“The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to [Jax Taylor]… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” the outlet explained to readers, adding that the reality star is a “commitment-phobe.”

On occasion, Jax Taylor has expressed his concern in tying the knot, claiming that divorce is simply not something he wants to endure in his lifetime. However, during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in November of last year, he said he was doing his best to consider the idea in the future.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

As for Brittany Cartwright, she’s been clear with Jax Taylor from the start and said during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 that she wants to get married and have children.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale tonight, March 27, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and don’t miss the 3-part reunion special which begins next Monday night, April 3.

