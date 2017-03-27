Dallas Cowboys Could Be Best Fit For Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson has not seen his name mentioned in many NFL rumors this offseason after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. He used to be the league’s top running back, but after yet another season-ending injury last year, the 32-year-old running back has found it hard to find a team interested in paying him the kind of money he is likely looking to find.

Last season with the Vikings, Peterson ended the year with 37 carries for 72 yards and no touchdowns. Just two years ago, however, Peterson carried the football 327 yards for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns. Peterson proved that he still had a lot of football left to play, but injuries have derailed teams’ interest.

Even though the interest hasn’t been there for Peterson yet, he has not begun to panic. He is in no rush to sign with a new team and will wait until the time is right to sign a deal. That time could be after the 2017 NFL Draft.

“But see, when you don’t know a person or what they stand for it’s easy to paint YOUR OWN PICTURE. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in! Here is something straight from the horse’s mouth… finding the best fit & helping a team in a major way win a championship is my main objective! I’m in no rush. Let me eliminate questions or speculation as to why… I believe whole heartedly my God will land me right where I need to be to accomplish what I’ve asked from him PERIOD”

Spotrac.com has listed Peterson’s market value at $4.5 million, which is far less than the $8 million that many think he is wanting. Peterson is very unlikely to find that kind of money, even on a one-year deal.

More than likely, the former superstar will have to sign a one-year contract to prove himself. Who would have thought that Peterson would have to prove himself again after everything he has done throughout his career.

All of that being said, could the Dallas Cowboys end up being the best fit for Peterson when everything is said and done?

Ezekiel Elliott is obviously the starting running back for the Cowboys long-term. Peterson is not going to sign with the Cowboys in order to compete for a starting job. He would be signing with the Cowboys to pick up a good number of carries to take some of the workload and pressure off of the second-year running backs shoulders.

In that role, Peterson would not have to wear his own body out by handling the main portion of the work. He would be able to come in as a backup and give 100 percent on the 10-15 carries he received per game. His body would have a much more restful year than he has had in a long time and could still play the game and prove that he has a couple more years left.

Running back Adrian Peterson, says "it's not all about the money" and says he is in no rush to sign with a new team: https://t.co/pNyoqh1Kqx pic.twitter.com/yuOq8hE4OP — SkySportsNFL ???? (@SkySportsNFL) March 27, 2017

Jerry Jones is known for pursuing big names and Peterson would be a major splash for the Cowboys. He may not be the best running back in the NFL anymore, but in a role with the Cowboys he could figure out a way to earn his keep and get a starting job back.

Peterson has mentioned that he would like to play for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Houston Texans. He has also been linked in a rumor to the Oakland Raiders, although that doesn’t seem too likely at this point in time.

When everything is said and done, Dallas could very well be the best opportunity for Peterson. He would have a consistent role with a championship contender and could keep his body in shape and healthy for next season.

Expect to hear more rumors about Peterson come up as the NFL Draft draws closer and comes to an end. He may not even take visits until after the draft when teams know their running back situation. No matter what the case ends up being, the Cowboys might just be his best potential landing spot.

Do you think the Dallas Cowboys are the best landing spot for Adrian Peterson? If not, which team do you think he should end up signing with? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Beck Diefenbach/AP Images]