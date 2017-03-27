Ivanka Trump And Angela Merkel Attending Women’s Economic Summit Together

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited Ivanka Trump to attend the W20 summit in Berlin in April. The summit on the economic empowerment of women will feature a women-focused program that includes 20 countries.

Moreover, the W20 summit will also discuss topics related to apprenticeships for women, access to finance for businesswomen, and the inclusion of women in the labor force.

The first daughter was reportedly invited by the German chancellor herself when they met during Merkel’s visit to the White House. Looking back, Trump and the German chancellor were seated next to each other as the official meeting discussed the relationship between the United States and Germany.

Today, I had the privilege of joining President @realdonaldtrump, Chancellor Merkel and leading CEOs of US and German companies in a robust discussion centered on workforce development. We also heard from graduates of exemplary Apprenticeship programs on the important role vocational education has played in their professional careers.

Ivanka Trump became the focus of criticism after the White House meeting since many believed that she was not supposed to be involved with the world’s leaders, AOL reported. Despite Trump having her own contribution to the meeting’s success, such as taking charge in the recruitment of American executives, many still disapproved of her presence.

Although criticism toward Ivanka Trump became rampant, it seems the first daughter made a good impression; she was invited to attend a summit in Germany by the German chancellor, according to the Hill.

Ivanka Trump is reportedly planning to study successful apprentice programs during the W20 summit, which is now in its third year. The first daughter expressed her positivity regarding the summit via Twitter, stating that she is looking forward to promoting the role of women in the economy.

Moreover, Chancellor Merkel reportedly gave the go-ahead for Ivanka Trump to view some of the European country’s vocational training centers. Apparently, the first daughter was invited to view these training centers by a group of business executives and will now be able to do so when she visits Germany for the W20 summit.

According to the Telegraph, Chancellor Merkel’s staff reached out to Ivanka Trump to set up the meeting. This serves as proof that Ivanka Trump can effectively become an unofficial White House liaison. The first daughter’s role would be to smoothen out any tension on a global scale similar to what she did during her father’s presidential campaign.

Furthermore, the White House has confirmed that Ivanka Trump will be setting up her office in the West Wing of the White House. The first daughter will have no official title and will not receive any salary for her voluntary services. Since Ms. Trump has the ear of her father, she will serve as an unofficial advisor. Ivanka Trump’s lawyer made matters clear regarding the first daughter’s role, saying that Ms. Trump will voluntarily comply with the government’s ethics rules.

Arabella and I were honored to join @realdonaldtrump, @marcorubiofla, Governor Rick Scott and Secretary Betsy DeVos today in Orlando to learn about the great work being done at St. Andrew Catholic School.

Ivanka Trump will fly to Berlin a few days before the release of her book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. The first daughter will be joined by women from other G20 countries as well as four U.S. Delegates, as reported by Independent.

Apparently, Ivanka Trump has taken another stride toward her advocacy for women as she prepares to participate in the W20 summit. Following her recent efforts during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to set up a meeting on the economic development opportunities for women, the first daughter will tackle apprenticeships for women.

As Ivanka Trump continues to make her intentions for the working woman known, she grows to become a rising power within the administration despite the lack of an official role. Ms. Trump is also seen as the human face of the Trump brand following her consistent posting of photos on social media that feature her activities with her family.

