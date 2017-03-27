Scheana Shay Cheating? ‘Pump Rules’ Star Confronted With Accusations

Scheana Shay is reliving her divorce drama on Vanderpump Rules these days, as she’s contemplating divorcing her then-husband Mike Shay. A few months ago, she was really contemplating leaving her husband behind, because she claims she learned new things about her husband. It’s no secret that he has lied about his drug use before and Scheana decided to help him get sober. However, it sounds like Mike didn’t stay sober based on the previews for tonight’s episode. And with any divorce comes a slew of rumors, including cheating rumors. Did Shay cheat on her husband as she’s now dating a man named Robert?

According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she didn’t cheat on her husband Mike Shay. The two filed for divorce back in late 2016 and Shay reveals that she rekindled her friendship with her current boyfriend around New Years Eve. Plus, she has apparently known her current boyfriend for years, so it’s not like she rushed into a brand new relationship without knowing the man. But that isn’t stopping people from sharing their opinions about the newly single Scheana Shay.

Who's watching!??? #PumpRules #Twobubbs A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

“Because you know the timeline and details….. kk. Forgot we were besties. My bad,” Scheana Shay replied to a Twitter follower, who deleted the tweet Shay is responding to.

“If u have zero facts. You should five zero input. It makes u look IGNORANT!! When U live beyond reproach, then speak. Obviously I meant to type u should “give zero input”. I’m a little irritated. Tired of people coming after Scheana,” one fan wrote to Scheana Shay, defending her over various rumors, to which Scheana replied, “Thank you. That person is ignorant. And, who did I cheat on? Sick of ppl calling me a cheater when I never cheated on anyone.”

Of course, people will say and do whatever they think is right without taking her into account. Shay reveals that she is giving an interview about the timeline, so she can clear her name about the cheating. Scheana reveals that she actually knew her boyfriend long before they got together. She never cheated on Mike, and she wants her name to be cleared. Sure, she may have moved on faster than her ex-husband, but Scheana may be ready to date.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

To clear her name, Scheana Shay has provided details to InTouch Weekly. The tabloid is expected to run a story with a timeline and details, so fans can see how they got together. When Vanderpump Rules was filmed in the summer, she was already contemplating a divorce. And she didn’t start dating Robert until the end of December or beginning of January.

“I think InTouch Weekly will be out w deets soon but short answer is we’ve known each other for over 10 years and reconnected around NYE,” Scheana Shay revealed on Twitter to set the record straight.

And maybe Mike is supportive of Scheana Shay’s decision to move on and start dating again. It seemed like he left her behind, because he wanted to be single again. Shay was surprised and she could have wanted a new relationship as soon as possible. This isn’t the first time that Scheana started dating someone, who she has already known. She had known Mike since high school as well.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” Scheana and Mike Shay revealed in a joint divorce statement, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Scheana Shay’s tweets about cheating? Are you surprised she’s being accused of cheating?

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]