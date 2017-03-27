‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Dishes On ‘Baby Daddy’ On Twitter, Shares Photos

Kailyn Lowry is getting a kick out of everyone’s interest in the man who fathered her third child.

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star traveled to Baltimore for one of her Hustle & Heart book signings and during her trip, she teased fans of the ongoing relationship between her and her longtime friend, Becky Hayter. As fans will recall, Lowry and Hayter fueled rumors of a romance after her split from Javi Marroquin last year and now that she’s pregnant, it looks like they are doing it all over again.

While attending the signing, Kailyn Lowry re-tweeted several messages from fans who suggested Hayter was her “baby daddy.”

“Just met [Kailyn Lowry] & [her] baby daddy @hayter25 and was about to pass out. Their both so damn sweet!” one message read.

Met @KailLowry today, she is so sweet, & her bump is the cutest! & her baby daddy is cute too @hayter25 pic.twitter.com/0nFpwZeItU — Darlene (@darlene_marie_) March 25, 2017

Kailyn Lowry and Becky Hayter attended a Pride Festival in New Jersey around the time she confirmed she and Marroquin were ending their marriage and during the event, she and Hayter kissed for a photo. They were also seen posing for a number of photos with their arms around one another.

Although the rumors regarding Kailyn Lowry’s potential relationship with Hayter ultimately died down, it appears that the Teen Mom 2 star is once again giving reason to believe she and Hayter may be dating. That said, it is unclear why she would be doing so.

Kailyn Lowry revealed she is expecting her third child last month and ever since, fans have been wondering who her baby’s father could be. While there have been several rumors linking her to producer JC Cueva, as well as friends Tyler Hill and Chris Lopez, she has yet to confirm who fathered her child and during a live Teen Mom 2 after show at the end of last month, she told host Nessa Diab that she wasn’t ready to discuss the matter.

Around the same time, her publicist spoke out, explaining that the father of Kailyn Lowry’s third child is a friend.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” Kailyn Lowry’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy… We don’t know how involved the father will be… Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have been linked to one another in recent weeks due to a tweet he shared in January. Although Lopez never said he fathered Lowry’s child, he shared a tweet about a “miracle” baby and a short time later, Lowry favorited the tweet. While no one thought anything of the tweet at the time, it was later mentioned in numerous articles regarding Lowry’s pregnancy and once he caught wind of the rumors, Lopez removed the tweet from his page.

As speculation continues into who fathered Kailyn Lowry’s third child, the reality star is doing her best to stay positive.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay… I can and I will survive anything,” she wrote on her blog last month. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

