Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Attacked: Terrifying Footage Shows Fans Almost Run Over

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd suffered a scary encounter with a group of fans that got so dangerous on the roads of Brazil that people fell to the ground and were almost run down by their vehicle.

Footage recently surfaced of Selena and The Weeknd, who’s real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, attempting to make their way to day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, where The Weeknd was performing on March 26, when the couple were attacked by fans who mobbed the couple and surrounded their vehicle as they attempted to drive away.

Scary video uploaded to social media shows a number of young fans surrounding Selena and The Weeknd in their black vehicle while driving on the roads of Brazil as the two appeared to be escorted by a police escort and at least two vans carrying security.

Gomez and Abel’s security team can be seen desperately attempting to push fans away from the car as the couple’s driver tried to safely drive away in the video, while a number of overzealous fans even risked being run over as they tried to peek inside the windows of the car to see Selena and her boyfriend.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd leaving. Fans had to be pushed off of the cars and people fell. Don't do this guys. pic.twitter.com/xbreJyqkPF — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 26, 2017

A video uploaded to Twitter by Selena fan @SelenaHQ even shows a young female fall over in the middle of the busy road as Gomez and The Weeknd drove off after narrowly avoiding running over fans, while the lives of the couple’s security team were also put at risk as they dashed between cars in an attempt to get fans away from the vehicle and off the road.

Selena and Abel’s fan attack was captured by several videos of the scary incident posted to social media according to Teen Vogue, after which some Selena fans scolded those in the video for putting not only their lives in danger but also the lives of Gomez, The Weeknd and their security team.

Selena Gomez Instagram fan @StunningSelenaMG posted footage of the moment fans attacked Gomez and Abel in their car by screaming and banging on the windows in the middle of the road, pointing out that both singers have been candid about their struggles with anxiety, which was likely only made worse by the scary fan incident.

“Was it your goal to put Selena and Abel in danger and make them crash?!” the Gomez fan asked alongside an upload of the scary video that shows fans attack and chase Selena and Abel down a busy street in Sao Paulo while risking being run over. “This is not safe for anyone. You are putting Selena, Abel, his team & yourselves in danger.”

The Selena Gomez fan then continued alongside the Instagram video, “When you are acting wild & crazy running in the streets and jumping on Selena’s car just imagine how scared she must feel.”

“Selena has stated she has anxiety & panic attacks,” they added on Instagram, “and it’s a shame you guys would think it’s okay to mob her and jump on her car. Abel also has anxiety so it’s really just sad. Are they not human beings?!”

Selena has not yet commented on the incident that saw Brazilian fans attack herself and The Weeknd while they attempted to flee in their vehicle, though the latest drama comes just days after Gomez revealed that she’s not working on any new music right now and actually can’t wait to be forgotten about.

Speaking to The Today Show last week, Billboard reported that Selena admitted that she “taking time to have a personal life” after canceling her “Revival Tour” and heading to rehab for lupus complications last year.

The site claimed that Gomez is now “putting a pause on making music to focus on other things that are important to her,” which includes helping others and stepping away from the spotlight.

“I’m doing things that I love that I’m passionate about that I care about,” Selena said on the NBC morning show last week. “It just makes me happy.”

Though Gomez’s confession that there will be no new music anytime soon will likely come as a shock, Selena made the announcement after telling Vogue in the April 2017 issue that she can’t wait for the day that she’s forgotten about shortly before being attacked and mobbed by over-excited fans in Brazil.

“I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird?” Gomez told the fashion magazine earlier this month. “I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]