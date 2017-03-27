Erika Jayne Focuses On ‘DWTS’ After Breakdown Over Son On ‘RHOBH’

Erika Jayne suffered a major meltdown during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — just days after her husband, Tom Girardi, was spotted with another woman.

Following an OK! Magazine report, which suggested Girardi had enjoyed a cozy meal with a mystery blonde in Los Angeles earlier this month, Erika Jayne was seen lashing out at her co-star, Eileen Davidson, for a comment made in regard to her ongoing feud with Dorit Kemsley.

“There’s nothing [Dorit] can say or do that can make it okay? She didn’t kill your child,” Davidson asked, as People magazine revealed.

After hearing what Davidson said, Erika Jayne immediately fired off, reminding her and her co-stars that her son, Tommy Zizzo, risks his life daily while working in law enforcement.

“Don’t every bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed,” Erika Jayne said in response. “Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know. Don’t ever talk about my f***ing kid again. Shut the f*** up. You don’t know what I deal with every night.”

While Erika Jayne was quite firm in her reaction to Davidson’s statement, which was made in an effort to end the tension between the singer and Kemsley, she admitted to overreacting just a short time after the episode aired.

As Reality Tea revealed days ago, Erika Jayne appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last week and told host Andy Cohen that Davidson didn’t mean any harm. “So innocent. Her intent was innocent. I overreacted,” she admitted.

Following the on-screen drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne turned her focus to her other filming responsibility: Dancing With the Stars.

As the Daily Mail revealed to readers on March 24, Erika Jayne was photographed at a dance studio in Hollywood, California, on Friday, where she and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, greeted one another with a kiss and a hug before enduring yet another “grueling practice session.”

“As always, [Erika Jayne] arrived ready too work but with a designer edge. The 45-year-old wore a pair of tight leggings which showed off her recently weight loss from all the dancing with a black long sleeved T-shirt with stars on it,” the outlet revealed to readers. “Erika then added a pair of Adidas sneakers but for the piece de resistance, carried a rather pricey Gucci bag.”

Erika Jayne is the latest of many Real Housewives stars to appear on Dancing With the Stars. In fact, two of her current co-stars, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, both appeared on the dancing competition series years ago and Vanderpump worked with Savchenko on the series as well.

As for the OK! Magazine report in regard to Erika Jayne’s husband, Tom Girardi insisted to the magazine that the woman he was seen eating with was nothing more than a friend and work colleague.

Erika Jayne has received the support of her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and Eileen Davidson, on the set of Dancing With the Stars, but so far, Girardi has not been seen in the ballroom with his wife.

