‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017: Season 24 Cast Update, Week 2 Elimination Odds

The Dancing with the Stars 2017 Season 24 cast returns to the ballroom tonight as week two action is ready to go down! This is the where the rubber hits the road as Dancing with the Stars fans will find out who will be the first to be sent home in Season 24.

While anything can happen on DWTS, the one thing that seems to be pretty much set in stone is that it won’t be Simone and Sasha or Rashad and Emma.

According to an ET report, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Sasha Farber capped the night of DWTS dancing with a tango that left the judges and the crowd in a frenzy! “Wowzer!” summed up Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, adding, “You are the power couple,” and Len said there was a great balance between performance and dance content. “It was crisp, clean, the dance of the night!” Simone jokingly said that she was channeling her Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez, who just so happens to be the Dancing with the Stars Season 23 champion.

Simone and Sasha had the best score on the night in Week 1, netting 32 out of a possible 40 points. That score shouldn’t surprise DWTS fans, and it certainly didn’t surprise Las Vegas odds makers. Vegas installed Biles as the favorite to win Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars even before the premiere.

What a great start to the season! Who's in danger of leaving the ballroom first? #DWTS https://t.co/EiglQM6Bme — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 25, 2017

Now what may surprise many is how great several of the big underdogs did in Week 1, especially Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater. The free agent running back dazzled with Stone during their cha-cha number and showed they could easily be one of the new couples to look at as the possible champions of this season.

Jennings was listed amongst the middle of the pack when it came to favorites to win Dancing with the Stars season 24 at +1400. However, after just one performance his odds have jumped up to +1000.

Another big underdog who surprised the judges after her debut performance was former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Former Olympian figure skater Kerrigan and her partner Artem Chigvintsev finished in a three-way tie for third place with a total of 28 points. Kerrigan also had odds makers adjusting her odds to win the Dancing with the Stars ballroom trophy as Kerrigan opened at +1000, but now is down +800.

So who will be the casualty of Dancing with the Stars Week 2?

This is one prop bet you do not want to be favored in! Unfortunately, that honor belongs to Chris Kattan and Mr. T.

Sports Betting Experts indicates that Kattan is listed at +750, while Mr. T is set at +1250. Both Kattan and Mr. T finished at the bottom of the points list for Week 1 and will need a small miracle to make it into the following week of action.

All of the Dancing with the Stars action for Week 2 can be seen tonight live nationally on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch every dance move through your tablet or smart phone or other hand held device streaming live through the ABC Go app.

Below is a look at the current elimination odds for Week 2 of Dancing with the Stars, along with the updated odds to win the DWTS season 24 title and a review of last week’s point total results.

Odds of being eliminated after Week 1 on Dancing with the Stars:

Chris Kattan: +750

Mr. T: +1250

Nick Viall: +1750

Erika Jayne: +2250

Charo: +2500

David Ross: +3000

Bonner Bolton: +5000

Nancy Kerrigan: +6500

Normani Kordei: +6500

Rashad Jennings: +6500

Heather Morris: +6500

Simone Biles: +6500

Week 1 Results:

Simone & Sasha: 32

Rashad & Emma: 31

Nancy & Artem: 28

Heather & Maks: 28

David & Lindsay: 28

Normani & Val: 27

Erika & Gleb: 24

Nick & Peta: 24

Bonner & Sharna: 22

Charo & Keo: 21

Mr. T & Kym: 20

Chris & Witney: 17

Odds to win Dancing with Stars Season 24 Updated

Bonner Bolton (+1300) with Sharna Burgess

Charo (+1500) with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan (+4500) with Witney Carson

David Ross (+1600) with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne (+900) with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris (+500) with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Mr. T (+4000) with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan (+800) with Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall (+1500) with Peta Murgatroyd

Normani Kordei (+900) with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings (+1000) with Emma Slater

Simone Biles (+100) with Sasha Farber

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]