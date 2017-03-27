Bonner Bolton Says He’s ‘100 Percent Single,’ Denies Dating ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna

Bonner Bolton is setting the record straight about his relationship with his Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess. Bolton said that despite the fact that he has amazing chemistry with Sharna, he is not dating the pretty pro dancer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bolton, 29, denied any romantic relationship with the 31-year-old Australian DWTS star, saying he is 100 percent” single and “full on” available.

“I’m not [dating anyone],” Bonner told EW, while Burgess added that she is also “absolutely single.”

This is not the first time Bonner Bolton has made it clear that he’s a single man. In January, Bolton also told the New York Post he was “100 percent” single.

Always joking around and laughing. Thank you for being my dance partner. Starting to really have fun and enjoy every step of the way! @sharnaburgess @dancingabc #denimanddiamonds @pbr @imgmodels A post shared by Bonner Bolton (@bonner_bolton) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

After the DWTS Season 24 premiere, Sharna, who split from with her longtime boyfriend, Paul Strickland, in 2015, told Fox 411 the dating rumors were spawned due to her obvious chemistry with Bolton and the couple’s flirty behavior on camera.

“I think they are set on fire right now because of our [rehearsal footage] package and the accidental innuendoes in the Sky Box,” she said.

“Obviously, we have chemistry.”

The DWTS pro confirmed, “Yes, we are both single,” and Bolton chimed in with: “Definitely, both very single.”

While they aren’t mixing dancing with dating, Bolton told EW that he actually has a lot in common with the Aussie beauty.

“She’s really good to get along with,” Bonner said.

“We actually have a lot in common. I think our personalities are real similar, but that can make it kind of challenging too sometimes. I think I get on her nerves a little bit sometimes.”

All smiles all day ???? A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Bonner Bolton has already revealed that he is physically attracted to Sharna. In an interview with People, the pro bull rider, who was temporarily paralyzed after he was thrown from his bull last year, admitted he was speechless when he first met the gorgeous dancer at his family’s ranch in Texas.

“I looked up and saw her and I was a little bit speechless, I have to say,” Bolton told the celebrity gossip magazine.

“Obviously, everyone is telling me how great of a partner I have, but I think it’s pretty easy to see — she’s not hard on the eyes!”

Burgess described her first meeting with Bolton as something out of a movie.

“All of a sudden, Bonner is walking towards me with his horse and his cowboy hat down — I couldn’t see his face. I was like: ‘Okay, where am I?!’ It was sunset — it looked amazing,” she told People. “He came up and introduced himself and told me he was a bull rider and told me a little about his story. Instantly I was excited to work with him and be able to tell his story, which is one of my favorite things to do on the show…I’m excited about this one.”

But Bonner found himself in hot water—and in the headlines—on the couple’s first night on Dancing With the Stars when, in an attempt to put his arm around his partner, his hand drifted too low and landed between her thighs. The on-camera incident lasted a millisecond—Sharna discreetly removed Bonner’s hand without missing a beat—but eagle-eyed viewers caught it and the clip went viral.

Sharna and Bonner can I be invited to the wedding #dwts pic.twitter.com/boUalCvDQl — Chelsea Greenstein (@chelseaaagreen) March 21, 2017

An embarrassed Bolton addressed the “hand placement that went south,” telling Entertainment Tonight it was “totally unintentional.”

Sharna also denied that Bonner did anything inappropriate and teased that she doesn’t mix business with pleasure.

“I am a professional,” Burgess told People.

“Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

While they have been dogged with dating rumors, Bonner told TMZhe treats Sharna like a lady both on and off the dance floor.

Take a look at the video below to see Bonner Bolton talking about his chemistry with his Dancing With the Stars partner.

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT]