‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Dishes On Family, Wedding Plans With David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason only have one child together, but their family is quite large.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Jenelle Evans is mom to Jace, 7, Kaiser, 2, and Ensley, 2 months, while Eason is dad to Ensley and his two older children, Maryssa and Kaden. That said, only three of the couple’s children live with them in North Carolina.

In addition to Jenelle Evans’ ongoing custody issues with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has cared for her oldest son, 7-year-old Jace, since shortly after his birth, Eason has endured custody issues of his own and has yet to be seen with his young son Kaden on Teen Mom 2. As for his older daughter, Maryssa, and Evans’ son Kaiser, they both live with the recently engaged couple.

On March 26, Jenelle Evans took to Twitter, where she shared a couple of details about Eason’s children.

After a fan asked Jenelle Evans if Eason’s daughter Maryssa would ever live with them full time, the longtime reality star said, “She already does.” As for Kaden, she explained that she and Eason aren’t legally allowed to reveal how often Eason spends time with his son.

In recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans and her mother have been at odds due to their custody fight for Jace. While Barbara has retained full custody of the boy since he was a baby, Jenelle Evans has requested her role as parent be reinstated and feels that is what’s best for Jace.

“Jace recently asked me: ‘When can I live with you again?'” Jenelle Evans revealed to People magazine last year. “I said: ‘Well, hopefully by the summer you’ll be living here.’ But that’s all I told him – I don’t want him to know too much right now ’cause it’s really detrimental.”

Jenelle Evans went on to reveal that she and her mother aren’t on good terms when it comes to making an agreement for Jace.

“We really don’t talk other than if it’s about Jace, because if we are around each other too much we start arguing,” Evans said.

Jenelle Evans’ parental rights were given up years ago and now, as she and Eason move into a new home and prepare to get married, she feels she’s stable enough to have Jace with her full time.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged last month after dating for about a year and a half. Weeks later, the reality star spoke out and revealed details about their upcoming nuptials — including when her wedding would potentially take place.

“We haven’t set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it,” Jenelle Evans revealed to MTV News. “I’m saying next summer, but he’s saying this summer.

“We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy. Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy.”

Jenelle Evans went on to reveal her thoughts on becoming the wife of Eason, who she welcomed her baby girl with in January.

“I want to marry David because he’s a great father, he’s a great best friend, he’s faithful, he’s loyal to me. It’s the best relationship I’ve ever had,” Jenelle Evans gushed.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]