Are The Hardy Boyz Returning To WWE? Twitter Post Is Latest Hint At Comeback

Yesterday, many had again wondered if The Hardy Boyz are coming back to WWE and possibly using their “Broken Universe” gimmicks. But the WWE Network Twitter post referencing a “Broken” Hardys WrestleMania moment is just the latest sign a comeback may be due within the next few weeks or so.

Currently, Matt and Jeff Hardy are several weeks removed from their decision to leave Impact Wrestling after a hugely successful run with their “Broken Universe” gimmicks of “Broken” Matt and “Brother Nero” respectively. They hold Ring of Honor’s World Tag Team Championships, and as the Inquisitr noted, they will be defending their belts against The Young Bucks at the SuperCard of Honor XI pay-per-view. This is traditionally ROH’s biggest event of the year, and this year’s edition takes place on April 1, just one day before WWE’s own “show of shows,” WrestleMania 33.

On the heels of a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet suggesting that the Hardy Boyz’ return to WWE may have been set in motion by the company offering them new contracts, yesterday’s Inquisitr report highlighted a tweet from the WWE Network’s official account, where the company subtly dropped a reference at the Hardys’ Broken Universe while sharing a clip of the Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy match from WrestleMania XXV. You can see the tweet for yourself above, as well as some fan reactions on what could be one of the company’s biggest signings of 2017.

Evidently, a lot of fans have interpreted that WWE Network tweet as a sign of the Hardy Boyz’ grand return to the WWE, years after they separately left the company, only for their paths to cross again in TNA in 2014. And it’s no surprise as there have been other hints pointing to this, including a few dropped by “Broken” Matt and “Brother Nero” themselves.

Earlier this month, Jeff Hardy spoke to SEScoops, talking about a variety of topics in an exclusive interview. While Jeff openly discussed how disappointed he and his older brother Matt were with Impact Wrestling over a number of issues, including the ownership of their gimmicks, he admitted to missing WWE crowds and being eager to introduce WWE fans to the Broken Universe and the gimmicks within.

“I would love to introduce the Broken Universe to WWE eventually. I think it would be huge.”

Compared to his low-key brother, Matt Hardy has been far more active on Twitter, staying 100 percent in character on just about every post and having a penchant for calling out other promotion’ tag teams, even during The Broken Hardys’ time in TNA/Impact Wrestling. Just a few days after they left Impact, Matt took to Twitter to call out RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, telling the so-called “Good Brothers” that he and Jeff “see(s) their gold.” According to Wrestling Inc., Anderson responded to the Twitter taunt, simply acknowledging it but not making any further comments.

As Gallows and Anderson are set to defend their titles against Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro at WrestleMania 33, that leaves the recently-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, with nothing to do at ‘Mania. WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, while ROH’s SuperCard of Honor XI will be held on April 1 at Lakeland, which is about 90 miles away from Orlando.

According to Fansided, this makes for the perfect Hardy Boyz WWE return, due to the potential of an exciting feud between the Hardys and Usos as well as the possible involvement of American Alpha in some three-way matches.

“A return at WrestleMania 33 would be a perfect opportunity to put the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line. Jimmy and Jey Uso, who have undergone their own transformation recently, don’t currently have any plans for WrestleMania. A match between these two or even a TLC match with American Alpha thrown in could make for a spectacular tag title match.”

With less than a week remaining before WrestleMania 33, the signs are adding up. Are The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE just as rumored, and will they accept the contracts WWE reportedly offered to them? Will they make a grand return at ‘Mania, and in terms of gimmick, do you think they can introduce WWE fans to the Broken Universe? We’d like to hear from you in the comments section.

