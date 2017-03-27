Is Blake Shelton Jealous Over Gwen Stefani’s Flirtation On ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly facing tensions over her flirty behavior on The Voice Season 12.

During last week’s show, Gwen Stefani spoke up about contestant Chris Blue from the team of her co-star, Alicia Keys, and while discussing Blue’s solid performance of Miguel’s song “Adorn,” the 47-year-old singer shocked Blake Shelton with her odd comment about his body.

“I don’t know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body,” Stefani said as her boyfriend looked on.

“Hey! What the…?” Blake Shelton responded.

While Stefani attempted to rationalize her comment shortly after she spoke up, a show insider claims her flirtation with Blue has fueled Blake Shelton’s alleged insecurities.

“[Blake Shelton] is constantly talking about how he thinks that Gwen is too hot for him and when she flirted with the hot younger contestant, he got upset about it and was giving her the cold shoulder afterwards,” the source told Radar Online on March 24.

“You could just tell that there is a lot of tension between the two of them right now. [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani] are not having the same type of interactions that they used to have, on-camera or off-camera,” the insider added.

In a second report shared by Celebrity Insider on March 26, it was noted that Blake Shelton had also spoke of losing his girlfriend during the team critique of Blue. However, as the outlet explained, Blake Shelton’s comment was in reference to a possible steal, not Stefani’s own thoughts on the contestant’s performance.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently starring on The Voice Season 12, which is their third season together. As fans of the show will recall, Stefani was first seen on the singing competition show during Season 7 and returned for Season 9 a year later. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton has been appearing on the show since Season 1, as has his co-star and friend Adam Levine.

One week ago, prior to Stefani’s flirty comment to Blue, a report claimed she and Blake Shelton have gotten quite competitive with one another behind the scenes.

“Gwen and [Blake Shelton] are actually becoming really competitive with each other this season and it is quite fun to watch,” a production insider told Radar Online. “Whereas they used to help each other and kind of be on the same team, they are both really out to win it this time around.”

The source also noted that Blake Shelton and his girlfriend were reportedly offered a massive cash bonus to keep their on-screen flirtation going during the 12th season of The Voice. However, the insider continued, it hasn’t been easy for the couple, who have been dating for about a year and a half.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling,” the source said. “[Blake Shelton] and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

During the first few episodes of The Voice Season 12, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were seen shamelessly flirting with one another as they attempted to assemble their teams and their co-stars got in on the action as well. As fans may recall, both Alicia Keys and Adam Levine have been stuck in the middle of their co-stars’ romance and often tease them about their relationship.

To see more of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, as well as their co-stars Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

