‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers Season 7 Episode 16: The Finale [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 7 is coming to a close now with Episode 16, titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.” Not only is this the start of all-out war, but it also will be the end for some characters, not to mention the possibility that Sasha will likely take a dive for the greater good.

What is apparent at this point is that The Walking Dead on AMC is taking its time getting to the really good stuff, which is what seems to be the theme for Season 7 of TWD. There really is no way to tell who is going to die in Episode 16, with the highly likely exception of Sasha. However, we do know that the battle lines will be drawn and Negan will have one savage trick up his sleeve that will leave Rick and the core Alexandria group breathless, according to the listing on TV Guide.

This is the part of the article where we need to remind you that there are spoilers coming. These spoilers coming up for The Walking Dead includes details from previous episodes as well as details about Episode 16, the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead. If you have not seen any of the previous episodes of The Walking Dead this season and do not want certain details spoiled for you, you should only proceed with a spoiler warning in mind.

First of all, the fallout from Glenn and Abraham’s death way back in Episode 1 for Season 7 of The Walking Dead is about to become more of a reality for the Saviors. They have had a vicious lifestyle in their terrorist group and the fruits of their labor may be spoiled at this point following the rally call that Rick has been working on in the past five episodes.

This time on The Walking Dead, it is King Ezekiel who is rallying the troops to fight against Negan and the Saviors. He even marches out of the Kingdom with Carol armed at his side. TWD fans should make no mistake, if Carol is armed and ready for a battle, there is going to be some major fallout at the compound and no one will be spared, not even Dwight.

With Daryl and Maggie readying the Hilltop, the only really hurdle to get passed is Gregory and his imminent betrayal of his own people. The Walking Dead fans last saw that Gregory was in fact still a virgin when it comes to killing zombies, which Maggie took care of for him and even saved him in the process. What she didn’t know is that he told his people that he had already killed zombies, and she accidentally outed him to a small band of the colony, who revealed that he had lied to them.

It is safe to assume that Gregory did not take that very well, and his male ego has now led him to make travel arrangements to meet with the Saviors and possibly join their side in all-out war on Season 7 of The Walking Dead. Of course, Negan already got that news from him before he spoke with Sasha the second time.

There was also that last scene on The Walking Dead where Sasha tried to trick Eugene into giving her something to kill herself with, preferably a weapon. Eugene thought it over, then decided to honor her request with a pill that he had made that would allow her to commit suicide without a weapon. Of course, that was seen as a betrayal to Sasha, and she now is looking for a way forward on The Walking Dead.

As seen in the preview for Episode 16 of The Walking Dead, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” Sasha did not kill herself with Eugene’s suicide pill and now she is being used as bait by Negan. She might even be killed and sent back to Alexandria as a walker, in exchange for Dwight.

See Episode 16 of The Walking Dead, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” on AMC this Sunday. It is the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

