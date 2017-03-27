Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Reuniting For New Project After ‘Vampire Diaries’

Fans of The Vampire Diaries should be glad to know that there are rumors of a new project featuring Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder.

After creating worldwide phenomena with The Vampire Diaries, there are recent reports that suggest that Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and the rest of the supernatural series cast are reuniting for another untitled project.

Right after the pilot episode of The Vampire Diaries aired in 2009, fans related closely with Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. After playing Elena Gilbert for six years, the Bulgarian actress left the supernatural series in 2015. Her departure from the show was questioned by many of her fans, but the actress knew from the very beginning that she will not be playing Elena all her life.

“It’s been a great journey, but at the end of the day, I’m not actually a vampire. The fairy tale has to end, and the next chapter has to begin,” she said during her interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

That being said, Nina earlier clarified that she is thankful for her time on TVD and stated that reprising her role of Elena for Season 8 is what she needed to get a complete closure from her end.

“I’m very happy that we were able to make it work and that I came back because I really missed the whole family and wanted to be part of the final goodbye. It really has felt like the closure that I needed — that hopefully everybody needs — and I think it ends in such a beautiful way that everyone will be happy,” she said.

When she left the show, many speculated that after her breakup with Ian Somerhalder, Nina left for her personal reasons. There were also many rumors about her fight with Ian’s wife Nikki Reed. The feud rumors between them are finally put to rest by Nina, Ian and Nikki. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr News, despite the rumors about an ongoing feud between Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev, the uploaded pictures proved that everything is going great between the former couple and even Nikki is comfortable when Nina is around Ian.

After a lot of online petitions by the fans to bring her back, The CW announced earlier this year that Nina has accepted their offer to return to The Vampire Diaries Season 8.

The finale episode of The Vampire Diaries aired earlier this month, and it brought the closure all the fans were hoping for. Now fans of TVD should be excited to know that a report from Asia Stars News suggests that Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder might reunite for another project. The report further claimed that another project might be in works that will feature Nina and Ian in the lead.

The outlet suggests that since Nikki Reed had no problem with her husband sharing the screen with his ex-girlfriend in TVD, she will be comfortable with any future possibilities of their reunion.

None of the stars’ representatives or the stars themselves have confirmed that they are reuniting for another TV series or a movie, so fans of The Vampire Diaries should not get their hopes high to see Nina Dobrev sharing screen space with Ian Somerhalder.

After her portrayal of Becky Clearidge in the recently released xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Nina Dobrev is currently busy with Departure, Flatliners, and Crash Pad. Based on her upcoming films, it will be extremely difficult for her to make time for a new project that will feature her alongside Ian Somerhalder. On the other hand, future projects of Ian are not revealed to his fans at this moment.

Do you think Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder should reunite after The Vampire Diaries for another project? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Coachella]