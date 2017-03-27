Real Soon! Prince Harry Wants To Move In With Meghan Markle At Kensington Palace

Prince Harry wants to move in with Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace real soon. According to reports, the prince has been “popping around” the palace to ask if the renovations on his new apartment are almost over. It appears that Harry is going to spill the ultimate question to Meghan later this year as they take their relationship to a serious level. Prince Harry wants to move in with Meghan Markle at the soonest possible time.

The couple is giving us major engagement feels

It seems like another Wales is tying the knot. They’ve only started dating in the summer of last year and we can’t deny that the chemistry is indeed strong. According to a palace insider, the 32-year-old Prince is very eager to live in his new Kensington apartment together with the Suits actress. He added that the Prince would drop frequent visits at the palace and check how the renovations are going.

“He keeps popping around and asking when it will be ready. He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan,” said the source.

The new apartment is said to be located right next to the permanent home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William and Kate’s lavish pad features 22 bedrooms and two kitchens. Quite a roomful for a family of four! The Cambridge royals have made Kensington Palace their permanent address to cater to their kids’ education. Prince George will start his schooling in July at Thomas’s school in Battersea, South London, which is reported to cost £17,000-per-year. Both his father and uncle were previously enrolled at the preparatory school.

“It’s sweet that Harry and Meghan will be living next to William and Kate,” added the source.

Meghan Markle has been an avid visitor to the Nottingham Cottage where the Prince currently lives. Prince Harry wants to move in with Meghan and follows his brother’s footsteps as he settles with a family of his own.

This morning Prince Harry visited the digital mental health service Big White Wall at their London office. His Royal Highness heard how the organisation's online community supports serving or ex-service personnel and their families dealing with issues related to their mental health. Big White Wall is part of the CONTACT coalition, the military charity partner of Their Royal Highnesses' @heads_together campaign. ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Although this brings a positive note to the British Monarchy, the Kensington Palace spokesman has refused to comment regarding Prince Harry’s forthcoming engagement announcement and details of his new apartment were kept as a “private matter.”

Also, Meghan Markle is the first woman whom the Prince confirmed as his girlfriend in a public statement. Oh, how sweet! He has had previous relationships with actress Cressida Bonas and law graduate Chelsy Davy, but he has never spoken publicly about his courtship with the two women.

When is the engagement announcement happening?

Harry will take Meghan, 35, to meet the Queen on this year’s Mother Day, prompting citizens to question and hope that Her Majesty will give her blessing to their relationship. It’s a tradition before any royal wedding happens. A royal watcher told Daily Star Online that the couple’s relationship has raised bets and speculation to when he will pop the question. The recent news that Prince Harry wants to move in with Meghan Markle has ignited engagement rumors once again with fans claiming that it is going to happen very soon with the odds of a marriage possibly happening this year.

Smiling Meghan Markle today with her Harry bracelet in full view #princeharry #Toronto https://t.co/lnI8TBIQ6f pic.twitter.com/wGBnhwArFT — Prince Harry Meghan (@HarryAndMeghan) December 7, 2016

Professor Elisabeth Cawthon told the tabloid, “There has been speculation since the autumn that an announcement of an engagement would come soon. If Ms. Markle is introduced to the Queen that would seem to indicate a certain seriousness in the relationship.”

Prof. Cawthon works as a specialist on the British Royal Family at the University of Texas at Arlington. Moreover, the prince has also invited his beau to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton this coming May. Heir apparent Prince Charles has also given his approval to his son and Meghan Markle’s relationship, but the ultimate nod comes from the Queen.

Although the history of an American marrying one of the members of the Royal Family is rare, there were occurrences in which this was possible especially during the early 20th century. If a wedding is to happen, Meghan Markle would not be called a princess as the title is acquired by birthright. Instead, she would be a duchess followed by Harry’s title in the monarchy.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]