‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Can Dwight Be Trusted?

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 aired last night on AMC. It was a revealing episode with lots of action and some surprises. With the season finale airing next week, what can fans expect? One question viewers have is if Dwight (Austin Amelio) can be trusted. Recently, the actor spoke about his storyline and creator Robert Kirkman also revealed some information.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what could happen on the zombie apocalypse series.

“We are Negan.” #TWD #regram @austinamelio A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:22am PST

Two weeks ago, The Walking Dead had Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) encountering a mysterious figure while running from the Sanctuary. At the time, fans were not sure if it was Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) or Dwight. On last Sunday’s episode, it was confirmed that it was the Savior. Now, Rosita has him locked up in the jail cell that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) built in Season 6. Dwight claims he wants to help Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the Alexandrians defeat Negan and the Saviors. However, can he really be trusted?

In the comic books, Dwight actually switches sides during the war. He feeds Rick Grimes information that helps Alexandria win the battle against Negan and the Saviors. In a way, he redeemed himself for all the bad things that he did to the main characters. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Robert Kirkman teased that fans should read the comics. That sounds like a big hint that the TV character will follow the same journey that Dwight did in the comic books.

As for Austin Amelio, he told the publication that right now, Dwight is making “chess moves.” The actor said this same thing on Talking Dead a few weeks ago. He also stated that viewers will soon see what Dwight cares about and what he is fighting for. As for actual redemption, the actor simply responded with “I hope so.”

“He’s a lone soldier at this point. I think he’s just making smart chess moves in order to fulfill the bigger picture of what he wants to do.”

On the most recent episode of Talking Dead, a good point was brought up about Dwight. When he and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) were first introduced, they were actually running away from the Sanctuary. Then, they had to go back and Sherry married Negan to save Dwight’s life.

Happy TWD Sunday ???? A post shared by Austin Amelio (@austinamelio) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

As for Austin Amelio’s character on The Walking Dead, he did Negan’s dirty work so Sherry wouldn’t get punished. A few weeks ago, Dwight discovered that Sherry ran off. Dwight lied to everyone and said he killed her in order to protect her. Now that Sherry is no longer at the Sanctuary, there really is no reason for Dwight to continue doing things for Negan. Right now, he is probably trying to decide what it is he actually wants to do. Continue working for the man that stole his wife, or fight against the villain who took everything from him?

In a sneak peek of The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, Dwight tells Rick that he can slow down the enemy. When asked why, he gives a surprising response.

“Because I want Negan dead.”

However, in that same clip, Daryl and Dwight both appear to be at the Sanctuary. Norman Reedus’ character pins Dwight against the wall and has a knife inches from his face. Will he kill the Savior or will Dwight end up making it so Alexandria wins the war?

What do you think of Dwight on The Walking Dead? Can he really be trusted or is this another one of Negan’s games? Find out next Sunday when the Season 7 finale airs on AMC.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]