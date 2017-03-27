Charo’s Son Shel Rasten Shows Support For Famous Mom On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Charo has a major cheerleader in her corner as she competes on the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars. Charo’s son Shel Rasten showed support for his famous mom after her disappointing scores in the first week of competition. Shel is the adult son of Charo and her second husband, Kjell Rasten, whom she has been married to since 1978.

In an interview with ABC 7 Chicago, Charo’s son defended his mom, saying she was “robbed” by the DWTS judges following her premiere night salsa with pro partner Keo Motsepe.

“Mama did good, she did really good. She got robbed, she got robbed on those scores,” Rasten said.

Charo agreed with her son, telling the news show she was ripped off by DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The DWTS judging team gave Charo and Keo a combined score of 21 out of 40 points. All of the judges, except Inaba, gave Charo a score of 5.

“I was expecting six,” Charo said.

In addition to her unsatisfactory scores, Charo was also upset by her make-up on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“Please Chicago, please, I apologize for my lips,” Charo said.

“They put so much makeup around the eyes, I did not recognize me. I looked like a frog on her wedding day.”

Still, Charo seems confident in her dancing abilities–at home and in the DWTS ballroom.

“We don’t have any cucarachas in my house because when I dance flamenco they all disappear, they go to the neighbor, they go to Tom Cruise,” Charo said.

Despite being one of the oldest contestants competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars (Charo’s actual age remains a mystery), Charo seems up to the task. A seasoned performer since the 1960s, Charo told E! News she thrives on the live studio audience.

“I love audiences,” Charo told E! “They are my oxygen. I only breathe with audience. When I’m alone, I am normally a miserable you-know-what.”

Charo also had a personal message for Tonioli, whom she blamed for her low score on the ABC show.

“I’ve got a message for Bruno: If he wants to be alive for his next birthday, you better give me bigger numbers. Bigger!” Charo said.

“I’m watching you. We already have a controversy. Because I am the queen of the cuchi-cuchi, OK? Don’t mess with me because, Bruno, I look at you.”

While Charo can’t sway the judges’ scores, the home audience vote is key. To show his support for Charo, her son Shel recently posted a video to Instagram, asking fans to vote for his famous mama.

Charo’s son previously cheered her on from the audience on the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Shel even posed with Charo’s competitor Chris Kattan on opening night of the show. It is obvious this mother-son duo is very close.

In a 2014 interview on Oprah: Where Are They Now, Shel Rasten said Charo she was a great mother, but that she was “incredibly embarrassing” at times when he was a teen. Still, Shel ultimately followed in Charo’s footsteps as a performer. Charo is an actress, comedian and flamenco guitar virtuoso, while her son Shel Rasten is an accomplished musician and has an impressive acting resume, with a growing list of credits that include guest roles on CSI, Parks and Recreation and Baskets.

Charo, her husband Kjell, and their son Shel Rasten also appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015, where they traded places with Charo’s longtime friend and Love Boat co-star, Jill Whelan.

Take a look at the video below to see Charo and her son Shel Rasten talking about their close relationship on Oprah: Where Are they Now?

