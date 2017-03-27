‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Confirms Leaving The Show As ALDC Wins Nationals

Abby Lee Miller shocked fans of Dance Moms as she confirmed leaving the show after its seven-season run. Miller dropped the sad news amidst ALDC’s current win in the Fierce Nationals competition.

After all the speculations, Abby Lee Miller finally confirmed her exit in the hit Lifetime reality show, Dance Moms. The ALDC founder shared the news to her fans via Instagram where she posted a photo of herself alongside her team and a lengthy caption explaining the reason behind her decision.

In the said post, Abby Lee Miller was sentimental as she bid farewell to her loyal fans. The 50-year-old dance instructor sent the message loud and clear that she will no longer take part in any installment of the show and revealed some intriguing details about her decision to leave Dance Moms. Apparently, the controversial dance guru has been feeling unappreciated for six long years despite her effort to bring her dancers on top. Abby Lee Miller also revealed how she felt being “used” to make the kids popular. She also slammed Dance Moms producers who “manipulated” and “disrespected” her throughout the course of the show.

Many were quick to express sadness about Abby Lee Miller’s decision. Some even sent encouraging messages to the dance mentor. One fan wrote, “We love you, Abby! Sad that you worked so hard to make Dance Moms a show and now the producers have ruined it. Glad some of your dancers have stayed loyal after all you’ve done for them. The show is dead without you! Keep being creative and do what makes you happy!” Another user pointed out, “You deserve to be respected and this has really shocked me. I hope your legacy continues even without Dance Moms. You’re a fabulous choreographer!”

Abby Lee Miller’s departure from Dance Moms came as a surprise to many, especially after reports confirmed that the ALDC founder returned on the show after being away for almost three weeks. Apparently, the mentor wanted to assist her ALDC team in the Fierce Nationals competition. The sudden comeback also caused drama as her supposed replacements, Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent, were kicked out of Dance Moms, causing an uproar to some dancers and their moms.

It can be recalled that Kira Girard, along with the others, were very vocal in opposing Abby Lee Miller’s return and even threatened to ditch the show for good. True enough, ALDC’s Junior Elite team has decided to jump ship and joined Chloe Lukasiak instead. Dance Moms prodigies – Nia Sioux, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, and Camryn Bridges – were seen rehearsing with Chloe Lukasiak at the 8 Count Dance Academy.

Meanwhile, Dance Moms Minis captain Lilliana Ketchman remained loyal to her mentor as she stayed with ALDC alongside her “new crew” – Elliana Walmsley, Maesi Caes, and Brynn Rumfallo.

You can always go home. #LastDance #NotTheSame8Count #DanceMomsOG #Irreplaceable

Abby Lee Miller’s exit from Dance Moms might be heart-breaking but the dance guru and ALDC made sure to leave something positive to feel good about. The recently concluded Fierce Nationals competition ended with a bang for Dance Moms as ALDC’s Minis won the second overall best group and first place in Junior small group categories for their performance of “Where Have All The Children Gone.” Elliana Walmsley, who performed solo in “Aria,” bagged the first place in Petite category. Meanwhile, Chloe Lukasiak and her team landed on the second spot in the Teen category.

When Brynn turns into an absolute hashtag savage. ???? #dancemoms #dancemoms1 #spoilers #dmos_s7_ep20

Abby Lee Miller confirmed that ALDC’s performance, “Where Have All The Children Gone” was against the producer’s idea but she decided to push through with it. Many assume that the said lyrical performance was dedicated to her students who have turned back and walked away from her. No confirmation has been made about the said claims.

So far, Lifetime has not released any official statement about Abby Lee Miller’s departure from Dance Moms. It remains unclear whether the show will push through with its eighth season or have it called off. The ALDC founder’s next project also remains a blur, though there were reports that she is currently working on a “scripted” and “supernatural-themed” show. Dance Moms Season 7B is expected to return later this year.

