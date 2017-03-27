Gleb Savchenko Expecting 2nd Child: Inside His Life With Wife Elena Samodanova

Gleb Savchenko is keeping busy both on and off the dance floor. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer has revealed that he is expecting a second child with his wife, fellow professional dancer Elena Samodanova. Gleb and Elena are already parents to a six-year-old daughter, Olivia.

“We’re expecting a baby girl, a second little girl,” Savchenko told E! News.

“I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

Gleb added that his daughter Olivia is “so excited” and “can’t wait” to become a big sister.

❤️ Sunday #Olivia #Gleb @glebsavchenkoofficial #LA #alltogether A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova) on Sep 25, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

Dancing With the Stars fans may not realize that Gleb Savchenko is a devoted family man. Last summer, Savchenko announced that he was quitting Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing because he wanted to spend more time with his wife and young daughter.

“I think family is more important than fame,” Gleb told The Sun. “My wife needs to feel loved and I want to see my daughter grow up.”

Gleb also reflected on his time working in London while his wife and child were living 1,500 miles away in Russia.

“When I was on Strictly it was really, really difficult,” Savchenko said.

“I was missing out on so much and I didn’t get to see my daughter for six months out of the whole year. She’s going to be six in November and she has to go to school. My wife was trying to fly back and forth but it was too tough… I didn’t want to miss out on so much and I made this decision to be with my family.”

In a previous interview with Hello magazine, Gleb talked about how he balances his time on the dance floor with his family. Savchenko is paired with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi this season on Dancing With the Stars.

“It’s great having two women in my life but one is work, the other is family,” Gleb told the magazine. “When I wake up in the morning, I go to work and dedicate all my time to [my dance partner]. And when I go home, I give all my love and time to my wife and daughter.”

Happy Vday my loves ❤️@elenasamodanova A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

At the time, Savchenko’s wife added that her husband is “a wonderful father to our four-year-old daughter Olivia and a great husband.” Gleb’s wife has also acknowledged that her hunky husband’s fans can be cutthroat.

“The fans don’t care if he’s married,” she told the Daily Mail. “They’re just in love with him. They asked if I could step aside so they could take a picture. I said, ‘Of course, do you want me to hold the camera?’ It’s part of the job and it’s always been this way. I have to accept his admirers and he has to accept mine.”

But at home Gleb is “charming and sensitive,” his wife says. “He cried when our daughter, Olivia, was born.”

Teaching them young ☝???? A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Gleb Savchenko has been married to Elena, a judge on the Russian version of Dancing With the Stars, for 10 years, and he has had her full support even when performing super steamy dances with his gorgeous female dance partners.

Last season, Gleb and his DWTS partner, country singer Jana Kramer, danced an extremely sexy Argentine tango which earned them a perfect score. Savchenko made sure to give a shout-out to wife on social media to thank her for always supporting him. Savchenko added that receiving his first perfect score with his “perfect woman” there for him was the best feeling in the world.

Take a look at the video below to see Gleb Savchenko talking about expecting his second child.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for OK! Magazine]