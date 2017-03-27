Javi Marroquin Defends Kailyn Lowry From Fans Wearing Offensive #TeamJavi Shirts

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 have been at odds lately but that didn’t stop Marroquin from coming to Kail’s defense when she was caught off guard by some fans at her Hustle and Heart book signing this weekend. Marroquin demanded that others show Kail some respect as well. A couple of Teen Mom 2 fans showed up at Kailyn’s book signing wearing matching shirts reading, “#TeamJaviPuta.” The fans seemed to have purchased the pregnant mom’s Hustle and Heart memoir and stood in line to receive an autograph from the 16 and Pregnant alum. Kail smiled through the photo and refrained from mentioning the incident on social media. Javi, 24, on the other hand, had plenty to say.

Look you made it to ex wifey's book signing ???????????????? @Javimarroquin9 pic.twitter.com/OIUU5c3JYO — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) March 25, 2017

At first, Marroquin didn’t seem too bothered by the photo. “Their shirts are epic.” Later on, Marroquin failed to find the humor in the #TeamJaviPuta shirts. Javi’s had a change of heart and the second tweet took on a different tone. “Look you made it to ex-wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9.”

Marroquin was also happy to announce that he and Kailyn have put their tumultuous past behind them and are now focusing solely on their 3-year-old son, Lincoln, according to Us Weekly. “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons’ mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

At the end of the day that isn't cool. That's my sons mother. We've put everything behind us to raise our son the right way ???????? — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 25, 2017

Kailyn and Javi finalized their divorce in December of 2016 after four years of marriage. Lowry confirmed her pregnancy after various news outlets and Teen Mom fans broke the story. For the moment, Kailyn has chosen to keep the identity of the baby’s father private.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines…”

However, fans suspected Kailyn let the name of her unborn child’s father slip when she appeared to refer to the unidentified man while answering an interview question on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 aftershow.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting.”

Kailyn promptly took to Twitter to deny Larry was her baby’s father, noting he was an MTV producer. Becky even defended the soon to be mom-of-three after she received backlash from fans after she announced her third pregnancy.

The 16 and Pregnant alum had to say this about her unborn child’s father in a blog post on February 24. “I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

Things are still rocky for Kail and Javi ???? #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/MOhN06kD1B — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 14, 2017

It’s nice to see Kailyn and Javi put aside their differences for the sake of their son, Lincoln. The bitter feud between the Teen Mom 2 stars was at its peak when Marroquin opened up to Us Weekly about rumors that Lowry had cheated on him during his six-month deployment to Qatar.

“I don’t wanna put too much out there, but she knows what she did. It’ll come out. What’s done in the night will show in the light. It’ll all unravel. I just gotta keep my mouth shut and watch everything unfold.”

In the following months, Marroquin maintained that Kailyn’s concealing shocking secrets behind the scenes. The Teen Mom 2 dad revealed that he will be working on his own bombshell tell-all book, which is tentatively titled, Heartlessly Hustled. The book title seems to be a spinoff of Lowry’s Hustle & Heart, which was published last year.

Stay up to date with Chelsea DeBoer, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer, by tuning into Teen Mom 2 on MTV.