The Life Of Kim Kardashian And Her Family After The Paris Ordeal

Safety and security are now the top priorities for Kim Kardashian and her family in Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Aside from Kim’s devastating robbery in Paris, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also dealing with invasive problems, while mama Kris Jenner does all she can to keep her children protected.

Halloween Costume Inspired by Paris Robbery Hurts Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian continues to pick up the pieces after the horrible robbery incident in Paris, she made a rather hurtful discovery. Apparently, some people were making fun of her tragic and life threatening experience, as reported by E! News.

Kim explained why she found these Halloween costumes very offensive and hurtful. The costumes in question were, according to her, a costume of herself gagged with a “long wig, long hair, big diamond ring.”

She feels though as if people didn’t treat her like a human being, especially while she is going through a horrible experience. “It’s really traumatizing,” Kim said. Moreover, there was even a comment that stated they wished Kim Kardashian had died that night. As a result, Kim feels like she is being “judged by the whole world.”

Kim Kardashian Suffers Flashbacks from the Night of Paris Robbery

During Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, one scene featured Khloe walking in to find a crying Kim. The traumatized star was crying in her bathroom after finding herself reliving the terrible Paris incident.

According to Khloe, Kim Kardashian is a strong woman, however, when a gun is held to one’s head, the future starts to look uncertain and that “s—t f—ks you up.” Khloe understands that Kim will be going on a long journey to recovery.

Even Kim’s home life with Kanye West has instances when the star feels utterly unsafe. On Sunday, Kim told Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian that she had trouble sleeping the previous night.

Apparently, Kim suffered another flashback when Kanye West came home during the wee hours of the morning as reported by Entertainment Today. According to Kim, Kanye arrived late at around three in the morning and since he came from a concert, his hearing was rather off.

Coincidently, Kanye’s return home was around the same time the Paris robbery took place, and Kim started to feel uneasy. The star began calling out to the person who entered her home, saying “hello, hello!” repeatedly. Unfortunately, Kanye could not hear her very well, and it came to the point when Kim was freaking out in bed.

When Kanye West found Kim, she was already panicking. After that incident, Kim suggested that they have to start announcing themselves when entering the home to avoid a repeat of that night’s mishap.

This incident served as the final straw for Kim Kardashian, and she finally agreed to Kris’ suggestion. A while back, Kris expressed that it would be wise if Kim sought out help in order to keep her mental health in check. In the wake of the latest Parish robbery flashback, Kim realized that it is time to see a therapist.

Kylie Jenner’s Home Invasion Makes Mama Jenner Go Into a Frenzy

Having one of your children experience the horrors of home invasion will definitely inspire a mother to take measures against a repeat of such an incident, and Kris Jenner is willing to do just that. Following Kim Kardashian’s horrible Paris robbery experience, mama Kris Jenner received a call from Kylie, informing her that the motion detectors had gone off.

Despite Kyle’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, who had a background in security, already on his way to check out the situation, Kris Jenner still wanted to take control of the situation. As a result, Corey tried to convince Kris to let him handle the situation, saying that Kris could not protect herself if the situation turned out to be an actual home invasion.

Although Corey made an effort to calm Kris and let him handle the situation, Kris snapped at him saying that “these are my kids!” She later added that if Corey was not three to four minutes away from Kylie’s home, then she will be going out to take matters into her own hands.

As a result, Corey told Kris to “chill out,” which only made Kris more aggravated.

“Don’t tell me to chill out! You can’t tell somebody when they’re having a panic attack to chill out!”

After their tiny squabble of Kylie’s safety, Corey arrived at the scene and did not find any threatening evidence that hinted a crime. However, Corey offered to take charge of hiring new security, since Kris evidently had trouble thinking clearly and rationally when it comes to her children being in possible danger.

Kendall Jenner is Hesitant to Testify Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian is not the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dealing with a frightening experience. Kendall Jenner had a home invasion incident before Kim suffered a robbery in Paris. Apparently, someone broke into Kendall’s house and confronted her. Despite Kendall’s independence and comfort in solace, this incident made everything she knew turn upside down.

The man who broke into Kendall Jenner’s home wanted to confront the star and seemed mentally challenged. Fortunately, the police were called and the unwanted invader was arrested. Kendall then revealed that she had not made up her mind about testifying against the man in court.

“I feel really bad, he’s like mentally challenged,” Kendall told Kim. “The thought of even having to see him in court freaks me out and just gives me crazy anxiety.”

Despite Kendall Jenner’s pity for the man who invaded her home, her family was able to convince her that testifying was the right thing to do. Kim and the rest of the Kardashians helped Kendall make up her mind, making her realize that the family has to take action to protect each other. Now that Kendall has decided to testify against the man in court, she still hopes that he gets the mental help he needs.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]