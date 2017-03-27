Harry Styles April 7 Teaser: New Single Coming? One Direction Member Going Solo

A Harry Styles April 7 teaser has definitely piqued interest over the social media after the One Direction member was featured in a television ad the United Kingdom.

In 2016, Styles and the other members of the popular British boyband behind chart-topping songs like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Perfect,” “One Way Or Another,” “One Thing,” and many others have gone their separate ways after announcing an indefinite hiatus.

While other members of One Direction remained private months after the hiatus announcement, Styles continued with his career in the entertainment industry by signing a solo record deal with Columbia, being cast for a role in the World War II drama from Christopher Nolan titled Dunkirk, and composing songs for other singers like Michael Bublé.

Now, Harry Styles appears to be moving on from being part of a group act and share his talent in music with the world by going solo.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a “Harry Styles April 7” TV ad emerged in the U.K., teasing an announcement about something happening on the date stated.

While the ad did not exactly state that the announcement is about an album release, the outlet was inclined to believe so considering the apparent music theme of the clip.

Making quite a literal impression of the saying, the ad showcases Styles “opening a door” as a piano track plays on the background before the words “April 7th” appear onscreen.

In September, Styles had been sharing cryptic posts that show black squares over his official Instagram account before finally posting images of his self on Another Man magazine where he appears in three different covers.

||| 29.9.16 ||| A post shared by @harrystyles on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

Days before Harry Styles’ April 7 ad hit British TV, Styles had also shared the same cryptic blank posts that made many of his 19.7 million Instagram followers beg for him to finally make the announcement.

A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

“You really just love us begging to you, don’t you. YOU LOVE LEAVING US IN SUSPENSE, DON’T YOU HARRY…….DON’T YOU,” one of his Instagram followers wrote.

Another noted the similarity of the situation to what happened in September 2016.

“We know that Harry will post something after this because for Another Man he did the same.”

Entertainment Weekly noted that if the Harry Styles April 7 announcement is indeed about a solo single, it would be his first since One Direction took an indefinite leave from the music scene.

The video which was aired during The Voice UK’s commercial break was also uploaded in YouTube on March 25 and was titled “Harry Styles Ad for Debut Single – April 7th,” thereby confirming what the Harry Styles April 7 announcement was all about.

Aside from Styles, other members of One Direction have also been recently active in the music scene, particularly Zayn Malik who unveiled a new song titled “Still Got Time” where EW believed the former band member made his talent “understated.”

According to the outlet, it was obvious how Zayn wanted to show that “he had a mind of his own” because he put as much distance as he can from his band-mates after the band’s hiatus announcement.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne happily announced the birth of his first child with Cheryl Cole over his Instagram account mere hours after the Harry Styles April 7 announcement teaser went live.

Cole also shared the same image in her social media account, revealing details about their son’s birth including his weight and how she felt “overwhemingly happy” after seeing her child for the first time. She also admitted that they still haven’t thought of a name for their firstborn.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]