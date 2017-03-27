DIY Giant Breakfast Sandwich Makes Waves Online, Will Also Make You Hungry

How big do you like your breakfast sandwich to be?

Whether you make your own breakfast sandwiches, buy them from the grocery store or prefer the typical fast food breakfast sandwich that you can get at your local drive-thru, chances are that you prefer to have it no bigger than your hand, right?

Apparently, the Internet has been rocked by at least two popular YouTube channels recently that have decided to go far above and beyond the call of duty by creating giant breakfast sandwiches. The concept of a giant breakfast sandwich may blow your mind – especially when you think about the vast amount of ingredients that need to go into it to make it anywehre close to its much-smaller alternatives.

However, if you pay close attention to the now-viral videos, it is crystal clear that making these delicious breakfast menu items based on epic proportions is actually not as difficult as it may seem.

For instance, Hellthy Junk Food made waves on Saturday by posting a “DIY Giant Breakfast Sandwich” video based on a video posted earlier by Delish. The popular YouTubers, who currently have over 907,000 subscribers, slightly poked a little fun at the Delish video by mimicking the format of the footage in some parts of their own video.

Might have to make this one day… Giant Breakfast Sandwich https://t.co/GzWaYG5SYw via @delishdotcom — Nancy Pants (@msnancy_m) March 13, 2017

However, they still were able to keep it light and fun for viewers that were interested in seeing just how the giant breakfast sandwich was created.

Me after I finish a giant messy breakfast sandwich at my desk pic.twitter.com/SECiwocG4J — Matt Szekalski (@mszekalski) February 24, 2017

For those aspiring culinary chefs and kitchen cooks looking for their own next big food challenge, Hellthy Junk Food added the ingredients for their DIY giant breakfast sandwich to their YouTube video description. As you can see, based on the list, almost anyone is capable of pulling this off as long as you have a lot of patience and all of the ingredients that you need:

2 French Bread rolls

12 eggs

Thick cut bacon

10 slices of cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of heavy cream

3 tablespoons of melted butter

sesame & poppy seeds

salt & pepper

When it comes to supplies for the DIY giant breakfast sandwich project, you just need to have a budnt pan and baking sheet. The entire freezing process is mapped out to last approximately one hour. According to the directions/recipe, Hellthy Junk Food advises you to bake your large breakfast sandwich in the oven for 50 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Do I want a giant breakfast sandwich? 10/10 I do. #yelpreview — Angie (@angie4shee) March 10, 2017

The concept of cooking a DIY giant breakfast sandwich may seem like a great idea or something to check off of your “cooking challenge bucket list.” However, it is important to keep these types of sandwiches and other giant food items in the proper perspective when it comes to eating them. As highlighted in the video description, this particular DIY giant breakfast sandwich added up to more than 4,800 calories.

Even though it looks absolutely mouth-watering, you need to take into consideration your own daily calorie intake and stay within a healthy range. Perhaps this is the perfect type of epic meal that you can split up with a few friends, family members, coworkers and/or neighbors so that you can “spread the wealth” and get more people to enjoy your culinary masterpiece along with you.

At the end of the day, though, it definitely puts a brand new spin on the traditional breakfast sandwich.

(Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)