Kim Kardashian Refusing Kanye West Gifts Amid Split Concerns, ‘KUWTK’ Outrage

Kim Kardashian is refusing to wear the expensive pieces of clothing Kanye West has gifted her in recent weeks amid reports that the reality star is still planning to file for divorce.

According to Hollywood Life, things aren’t looking that great for Kim Kardashian and her husband, who have reportedly been having marital problems since the TV star’s infamous robbery incident, in October 2016.

Kim Kardashian feared for her life when a group of Parisian men barged their way into her rented apartment and made death threats if they weren’t to receive the 36-year-old’s personal belongings including her sparkling $7 million wedding ring.

Soon after, Kanye suffered a breakdown and was hospitalized for his own mental health scare — to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye had a rough year would be an understatement, a source reveals, stressing that all the negativity that came their way deeply affected their marriage.

In January, however, reports claimed that Kim Kardashian was determined to make her marriage work, realizing that there was no way she could simply leave the man she already shares two children with. Kim was determined to get her marriage back on track, In Touch asserted.

Now, however, things are beginning to hit rock bottom again.

Kanye has been showering Kim Kardashian with gifts lately, particularly after the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, detailing on what really happened the night that the mother-of-two found herself held hostage in her bathtub while her belongings were taken.

West’s intentions have been as genuine as they can be, a source adds. With Kim Kardashian having to relive those moments on television has given Kanye the impression that it’s better for him to try and distract his wife from the idea of even thinking too much about that horrific time.

He’s been gifting her clothes and jewelry as gifts but according to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian isn’t having any of it. An insider notes that Kim keeps most of the presents in collection boxes — she doesn’t wear it, which some say is signifying the possible chance that Kardashian’s reasons stem from the supposed fact that the duo is divorcing.

“Kanye has been putting to work to help his relationship with Kim Kardashian,” the source explains. “He’s spending so much more time at home. He’s also back to his old habits of totally spoiling Kim with gifts. It seems like every other day he’s giving her new bling.”

It’s not been easy for Kim Kardashian to stay on top of her business meetings, juggling her hectic career, overcoming the Paris robbery incident, trying to fix her marital problems all while juggling the responsibilities of being a mother to two precious children.

The talk regarding Kim Kardashian’s plans to divorce Kanye West has been nothing more than a rumor. Until the day comes that Kim actually files the papers, fans are refusing to consider the idea that the TV star would even think about going through such a process knowing that she still has feelings for Kanye but times have proven themselves to be rather challenging for her.

The E! network has already confirmed that scenes regarding Kanye’s meltdown will be seen on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing every Sunday. The episodes in question won’t be airing until May, it’s rumored.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian refusing to wear Kanye’s gifts that he’s presented her with? Do you think this is a clear sign to think that their marriage is truly coming to an end? Considering that they’ve only been married for two years, can Kim Kardashian still save her relationship?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]