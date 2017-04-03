‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Issues, Fan Concerns To Be Addressed By BioWare

Mass Effect: Andromeda has been both a major hit and a major miss.

While many have praised Mass Effect: Andromeda as a great game, there are issues that stand out. It looks as though BioWare has work to do, and fan concerns are among the biggest things to be discussed. It’s no secret that BioWare was aware that there were issues with the animations of Andromeda. Facial expressions seemed stiff, character movement seemed weird, and the game just didn’t possess the polish that fans had been expecting.

In a report by Stevivor, it’s being reported that BioWare has plans to address fan concerns and to handle various feedback. While it’s not specific as to just what BioWare will address, it’s evident that they acknowledge problems that plague the game.

Taking to Twitter, BioWare had this to say in regards to Mass Effect: Andromeda and its list of troubles.

“It’s been a week since we officially launched Mass Effect: Andromeda worldwide, and we couldn’t be more excited that our fans are finally experience everything we’ve worked so hard to create,” BioWare tweeted in March.

BioWare continued updating its Twitter, tweeting in regards to the feedback that was received from fans.

“We’ve received quite a bit of feedback, some of it positive and some of it critical. That feedback is an important part of our ongoing support of the game, and we can’t wait to share more of our immediate plans with you on Tuesday, April 4.”

BioWare had responded to fan concerns even before the game was truly on its way to finish. There was reassurance that polish would be brought to the game, but developers confirmed that there had been no plans to come up with a “day one” patch. Hopefully, BioWare is more prepared to handle such an issue.

“In the meantime, keep your feedback coming,” BioWare stated. “Our team is listening, working around the clock to gather information and plan out solutions to improve and build on Mass Effect: Andromeda.”

With Mass Effect: Andromeda being one of the immersive games in the series – not to mention it being an RPG – even the slightest hiccup or bug can ruin the attachment between player and character.

Player concerns also include a lack of variety and depth in terms of Mass Effect and its seemingly innumerable amount of options and choices. More specifically, fans are inquiring as to why there don’t appear to be as many homosexual opportunities for characters.

I loaded up Metal Gear Solid 5 and the graphics in it look several generations ahead of Mass Effect Andromeda. pic.twitter.com/4EVmXtvosL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2017

It was reported by GameSpot that Mass Effect: Andromeda was only “fair” in it s execution, being rated a six in terms of all that encompassed the game. If this is any indication for those who have yet to play the game, it’s a smart move by BioWare to get out in front of the game’s shortcomings.

Is Mass Effect: Andromeda still worth picking up? If you’re a fan of the series, then perhaps you’ll want to see the game in action for yourself before making a decision. This isn’t the first game to have issues and be patched into greatness. If you’re a newcomer or have played the previous Mass Effect games, the new installment is sure to bring a new story and new protagonists to the main stage.

While BioWare hasn’t guaranteed anything solid, April 4 will be a day to watch for BioWare’s updates in regards to fixes. One can most likely be sure that Twitter will be abuzz, and we’ll get more details on the developer’s pursuit of increasing the game’s quality.

How do you feel about Mass Effect: Andromeda? Do you feel that the game is great in its current state? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By BioWare]