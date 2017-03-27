Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie End Custody War For Kids’ Sake: Divorce Off?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are on much better terms now that their divorce drama is beginning to settle down, according to reports.

While Brad is still saddened by the fact that his wife of two years wants to end their marriage just two years after tying the knot, Pitt has more or less accepted it and at this given point, he only wants to look to the future, preparing himself for whatever comes next.

Something that Brad Pitt was not looking forward to, however, was the custody battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife, who had allegedly made it known that she wants full custody of all six children, giving the impression that she didn’t think Brad was capable of caring for the kids by himself, even if he had joint custody.

That alone has been one of the main reasons why Brad Pitt and Angelina have been butting heads since the actress’ divorce filing in September. The Hollywood star has not been able to comprehend the fact that Jolie would want sole custody and somewhat shun him out of his role as an active father to his children.

Of course, once the divorce was announced, plenty of stories regarding Brad Pitt’s alleged substance and child abuse came forward — Brad’s team was convinced that those reports stemmed from Angelina’s team in the hopes that it would tarnish his chances of winning joint custodial rights of their children.

With that said, it’s been months since the divorce was filed. As mentioned by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brad has accepted the fact that his marriage is over, and while it’s unclear on how Pitt and Angelina have managed to get back to being on speaking terms, sources tell People that their relationship is much better than what it was earlier this year.

It seems as if Angelina has come around and been more open to Brad, especially since she had reportedly blindsided him with the split in the first place.

Jolie claims that she only wants the best for her children, telling the press last month that she was determined to remain a family with Brad. She concluded by saying that she and Brad were working on the best possible outcome for their kids, and it seems that whatever they’ve been discussing is a mutual agreement.

A source tells People, “This is a work in progress. He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that.”

The outlet goes on to say, “He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A. He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down.”

While Brad Pitt and Angelina are slowly but surely getting back to being on good terms with one another without the involvement of the media fabricating stories against one another, it’s unclear whether this could potentially mean the twosome will reconcile.

According to sources close to Brad, he did not think he would ever split with Angelina. When he found out about her plans to divorce him, Pitt was completely blindsided, and it certainly didn’t help to then read about claims regarding his parenting skills, which were deemed to be anything but caring.

Brad Pitt has strongly denied claims that he has ever abused his children, nor has he ever put his children in danger. Again, these reports are not even thought about anymore — Brad Pitt is just determined to get to a place where he continues to have a certain kind of relationship with Angelina that sees them be a family again, regardless of whether they are together or not.

Their main priority is their children, and in order to effectively be there for them, the ex-couple has to put their differences aside in order to find a way they can actively co-parent their kids together.

Of course, it has yet to be determined whether Angelina has changed her mind on wanting full custody of all six children, ultimately leaving Brad Pitt with nothing more than visitation rights.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]