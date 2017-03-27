WWE News: What Are All The WWE Stars Doing At ‘WrestleMania 33’

WrestleMania 33 is only one week away and there are a ton of major full-time WWE stars who still don’t have a match for the big show. While there are a large number of part-time stars wrestling at the event, there are a large number of big full-time stars who don’t seem to have a place. According to Cageside Seats, it looks like their spot will be in the Andre the Giant battle royal.

With only two television shows left before WrestleMania 33, only four people have declared for the Andre the Giant battle royal. Those names are Curt Hawkins, Big Show, Apollo Crews, and Mojo Rawley. Of those four names, only Big Show is likely to win the Andre the Giant battle royal, and he has won it before.

However, looking at the WWE roster, there are plenty of big names who still don’t have a match for WrestleMania 33 with the go-home shows planned for this week. The biggest of those names, and someone who is a favorite to win the Andre the Giant battle royal is Braun Strowman.

Heading into WrestleMania 33, it looked like Braun Strowman was positioned as the biggest heel to head into the show. There was talk that Vince McMahon wanted Roman Reigns to battle Braun Strowman as the big hero beating the unstoppable monster.

Instead, Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman at a secondary pay-per-view and since then, Braun has walked away from a fight with Undertaker and was laid out by Undertaker in a rematch with Reigns. Braun Strowman went from an unbeatable monster into a weak link in one month and a possibility for the Andre the Giant battle royal.

A win in the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania 33 would be huge for Braun Strowman but it hasn’t done much for previous winners like Cesaro and Baron Corbin, or for Big Show for that matter. Those are the past three winners.

In the beginning, the Andre the Giant battle royal was supposed to help build stars but it hasn’t done anything of the sort. Cesaro was ignored after his win, Big Show was past his prime when he won, and Baron Corbin didn’t get a push until the brand split. Now, the Andre the Giant battle royal is just a way to get everyone a spot on the WrestleMania card.

With that said, look at some of the names who don’t have matches at WrestleMania 33 at this time that will probably end up in the Andre the Giant battle royal. Samoa Joe, who was brought up from NXT and plugged right into the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins storyline is heading in without a match. So is Sami Zayn, the man that Samoa Joe is currently feuding with.

There isn’t really room for Samoa Joe to fight Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 33, so the only other option is throwing them into the Andre the Giant battle royal. It seems a huge step down for Samoa Joe at this time, although he might play a role in the match between Seth Rollins and Triple H as well.

Then, from over on SmackDown Live, there is Dolph Ziggler and Luke Harper who are both likely headed to the Andre the Giant battle royal. It wasn’t long ago that some thought the WWE world title match would be a three-way between Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Luke Harper. However, Harper lost a few matches after those rumors and is floating along with no direction at this time.

As for Dolph Ziggler, he was involved in the world title scene but John Cena buried him on the mic. Then he was involved in the IC title scene as a heel but Baron Corbin plowed right through him. Ziggler and The Miz put on some of the best matches last year on

Ziggler and The Miz put on some of the best matches last year on SmackDown Live and now Miz will play second fiddle to the John Cena and Nikki Bella angle while Dolph Ziggler is likely headed to the Andre the Giant battle royal.

[Featured Image by WWE]