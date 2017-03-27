Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ‘Civil’ Despite Nasty Custody Battle Looming

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are in the midst of a custody battle over Dream, but the former couple has remained “civil” despite the contentious proceedings lurking around the corner, according to multiple reports.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian haven’t stopped talking despite the looming custody battle over Dream. People reported that Blac Chyna was recently at the birthday party for Rob Kardashian. While invited, one source told the magazine that the only reason the former couple reunited on the day was simply for cameras.

“Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it. She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama… Rob seemed happy. He spent some time with his baby daughter, before they all watched a movie.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are fighting over dual custody for Dream, according to a report by People. With his famous family backing him, Rob Kardashian is hoping to earn joint custody with Blac Chyna despite the current resistance the model is giving him over the idea, according to an unnamed source in the article.

“Rob wants dual custody of their child and Blac Chyna is giving pushback. They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time… I expect things to get ugly. Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian had called off their engagement earlier this year. Later, the couple officially ended their relationship in February, leading to the need for a custody hearing. Despite being able to see other people, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have tried to patch things up through therapy despite calling it quits, according to Us Weekly.

Blac Chyna is hoping to avoid the need for the potentially lengthy custody battle. In her interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, the model said that she is going to continue to support Rob Kardashian despite the issues they faced as a couple.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs. Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

In fact, the only thing driving Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna to be civil with each other at this point is their daughter. The four-month-old Dream remains the largest reason that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continue to talk, according to Dream’s mother.

“We’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she’s taken care of. He’s a wonderful dad… I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

The separation has not been a horrible thing for Blac Chyna. The model has used the emotionally-draining process to fuel her weight loss, revealing this week that she has dropped 50 pounds since giving birth to Dream in November, Us Weekly reported.

