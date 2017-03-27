Rihanna: Friends Fear Chris Brown Reunion Amid Karrueche Tran Restraining Order

Rihanna’s friends are furious that the singer is in contact with Chris Brown again, it has been alleged.

The “Diamonds” singer, who hasn’t been romantically linked to Chris since 2013, is said to have rekindled her love for the R&B singer earlier this month, having already exchanged phone numbers and supposedly sexted one another on numerous occasions.

Rihanna has been single ever since she ended her relationship with Drake, in October. The 29-year-old reportedly called it quits with the “Teenage Fever” hitmaker over his hesitation to settle down and start a family with the Bajan-beauty, it was claimed at the time.

Of course, that has since begged the question whether or not Rihanna’s supposed intentions to get back with Chris Brown is driven by the idea that she could potentially see herself having a child with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Rihanna has admitted in the past that Brown was her first real boyfriend who she has known for more than 12 years. Even when the couple wasn’t together, they still supported one another with their career ventures and projects concerning their music.

When Chris followed Rihanna on Instagram earlier this month, it wasn’t long before reports would go on to claim that the reason behind Brown’s decision to follow Rihanna was solely down to the supposed fact that he had reconciled with his ex-girlfriend who had been speaking to a lot this month.

It goes without saying, however, that Rihanna’s friends are not happy. Many of her pals feel as if she is taking a huge step back from all the things she has achieved, and the successful men that she has dated since her split from Chris.

It makes no sense for Rihanna to go back to Chris, her friends have allegedly argued, especially in the wake of learning about Karrueche Tran’s restraining order against the “Party” singer, as revealed by TMZ.

Karureche, Chris’ ex-girlfriend, claimed in her documents that the 27-year-old was mentally and physically abusive throughout their time together, recalling the time he allegedly punched her in the stomach and had absurd outbursts that have left the Instagram model traumatized.

She concluded by saying that Chris must keep his distance from her and her family members, before admitting that she has feared for her life with all the death threats that have been made by the R&B singer.

With that in mind, Rihanna’s friends don’t want her to get caught up in what she thinks is genuine love. For the supposed fact that Brown is still allegedly putting his hands on women should be enough for Rihanna to think twice about getting back with Chris, but according to Hollywood Life, she is completely blindsided by her surroundings.

“Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backward,” the insider shares. “They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity.”

Having completed a successful tour, last year, launched a successful clothing line with Puma and expanding her career with plenty of acting roles in the line-up, the last thing that Rihanna needs right now is to surround herself with bad energy.

Other than having followed Rihanna on Instagram, Chris Brown has been rather quiet about his alleged reconciliation with his ex-girlfriend. in fact, the duo has been very private about their reunion but according to Hollywood Life, Rihanna’s friends know exactly what’s going on and they are fuming.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]