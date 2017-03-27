Judge Throws Out Phaedra Parks’ Divorce Agreement With Apollo

Though Phaedra Parks previously claimed that her divorce been finalized, a Federal Judge just threw out the divorce agreement between the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, and her husband, Apollo Nida, according to TMZ. Apparently, the judge felt that the terms of the divorce agreement were unfair to Apollo Nida, who is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for fraud.

Among other things, the judge pointed out that one of his concerns was the fact that Nida’s name had been misspelled several times throughout the documents. Apollo was also under the impression that he would be able to attend his divorce hearings in person, but that is not the case. To add insult to injury, Apollo was apparently kept out of the loop concerning the date of the final hearing, preventing him of the ability to intervene on his behalf.

All of these things, in conjunction, influenced the judge’s decision to throw out Phaedra Park’s divorce agreement with Apollo Nida.

This is obviously not the news that Phaedra was hoping to hear. One more than one occasion, she’s shared that she feels that Apollo has purposefully been drawing out the divorce proceedings. The drama between the former couples has been a big part of her storyline during this season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage.

“Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

According to PEOPLE, Phaedra had to refocus after Apollo was sentenced to prison, and that dating was an afterthought because he kids came first.

“If I date someone, they have to date all three of us, we’ll be a foursome — me and my two kids and him. It has to be a whole family affair,” Phaedra told PEOPLE. “And at this time, that’s not really my top priority. My priority is making sure they’re okay,” she added. “I think dating is in the bright near future, but it’s got to be someone who’s definitely a really good guy. I can’t have any crazy at this point in my life.”

This recent development is sure to put a damper on Phaedra Park’s plans to move on with her life. The reality star won’t be truly free until she’s able to put all of this behind her, but she may have seen this coming.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Phaedra Parks revealed that she’d been in contact with Apollo through text message.

“Yes, he just sent me a text last night,” Phaedra admitted. “Well he is appealing the divorce, so he still wants to remain married.”

