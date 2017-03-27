Will AMC’s ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Air In June?

For Australian fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead watching Episode 15 of Season 7 today on Foxtel may have just been made privy to when Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead will air. So, did an advert shown previewing Fear just revealed the premiere date?

During Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, an advertisement aired showing what appeared to be new footage from Season 3 of AMC’s companion program, Fear the Walking Dead. The clip showed Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) trying to escape walkers, ending up in what looked like an underground tunnel. The area looked very similar to that shown in a recent promotional image for Season 3 of Fear.

The clip ended with the statement that Fear the Walking Dead will return to FX (a channel on Foxtel) in June. This, along with the footage that appeared to be new, the indication is that Season 3 will premiere on Foxtel then. Normally Foxtel airs Fear the Walking Dead on FX, at close to the same time as it airs in the U.S., indicating that June may be the start date for Season 3 in the U.S. as well.

While the footage shown appeared to be for Season 3 of Fear, it is unclear whether Foxtel means FX will actually be showing this season of Fear at that date. After all, Foxtel’s Coming Soon function only shows the information “TBA” in regard to Season 3 of Fear.

Previously, fans have been burned in regard to upcoming air dates when Foxtel advertised they would be screening new episodes of History’s Vikings. The advertising campaign led fans to believe they would be seeing new episodes from the current Season 4B. However, when the first episode aired, it became clear Foxtel were replaying the previous first half of Season 4, rather than Season 4B which was airing in the U.S. at that time.

Currently, beyond Foxtel’s advert for Fear the Walking Dead, AMC have made no official announcement in regard to the premiere date for Season 3. It is possible AMC will chose the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead to reveal this date, so fans will likely have to wait a little while longer before an official announcement is made.

At the time of publication, Foxtel has not confirmed which episodes of Fear the Walking Dead they will be airing in June.

International Business Times has confirmed Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead will air in the summer of 2017, so a June schedule could work. Although, if AMC were planning to air Fear so that the mid season finale occurs before the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead (usually occurring in October), it seems more likely Fear will air later than June.

According to TV Guide, the synopsis for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is as follows.

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the US-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison (Kim Dickens) has reconnected with Travis (Cliff Curtis), her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been fractured by her murder of Andres.”

Currently, AMC are still playing episodes from Fear‘s companion miniseries, Passage, with the final installment, Part 16, just released. As yet, it is unclear whether Passage will reveal a new character for Season 3 of Fear like it did with Flight 462 prior to Season 2. You can view the final installment of Passage below or watch the whole 16-part series via AMC’s official website.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 in 2017.

[Featured Image by Michael Desmond/AMC]