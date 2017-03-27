Here Are The Best Movies And Shows To Watch Before They Leave Netflix In April

While it’s exciting to know that shows like Dear White People and movies like Gremlins and Schindler’s List will soon be arriving at Netflix in April, there are also many great shows and movies that will be leaving Netflix soon in the next month. For fans of fantasy and sci-fi shows, the imminent losses of shows like The X-Files and Buffy the Vampire Slayer will likely create a huge dent in their usual Netflix diets, and so here are the movies and TV shows you should watch before the end of March.

The number of good sci-fi and fantasy shows that will be leaving Netflix in April almost seem outrageous when you consider it. Many classic shows that spanned the 1990s to early 2000s will no longer be available on Netflix soon, including The X-Files (Seasons 1 – 9), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Seasons 1 – 7), Angel (Seasons 1 – 5), and the short-lived yet critically acclaimed Firefly.

Fortunately, for sci-fi and fantasy fans, shows like Star Trek, Stark Trek: The Next Generation, and also more recent shows like The OA, Black Mirror, sense8, and Travellers still remain for those who need their fill of sci-fi on Netflix. And for those viewers who also have a Hulu account all the shows above will still be available for streaming on that platform.

But what are the must-see movies that you should watch on Netflix before they become unavailable in April?

If you’re a lover of suspense films, you should definitely see, for instance, The Usual Suspects. a crime mystery that showcased the extraordinary talents of its star Kevin Spacey and propelled its pre-X-Men director Bryan Singer to acclaim and recognition. It also happens to be one of the films with the best twist endings in recent years, bringing it on par with films like The Sixth Sense and Fight Club.

If romances are more your thing, you should definitely see the 1980s classic The Princess Bride. It’s a wonderful, comedic take on old-fashioned fairytale telling and it’s filled with adventure, humor, and sizzling chemistry between a young Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. If you’ve already seen it, it’s time to re-watch the movie again and repeat all your favorite quotes from The Princess Bride.

And speaking of another 1980s classic, you also shouldn’t miss out on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, one of the late director John Hughes’s best films. The Matthew Broderick-helmed teen movie may be over 30 years old, but it has aged well and is still capable of demonstrating the universal joy of cutting class and getting away with it.

See below for a full list of the shows leaving Netflix in April.

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Roswell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

