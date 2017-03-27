Amber Portwood Had Liposuction And A Breast Lift To Assist With Weight Loss

Amber Portwood previously opened up to Teen Mom OG viewers and confirmed that she underwent a “mommy makeover” even though haters were against it. “My mommy makeover is officially happening! Losing weight and gaining weight + having a baby can change your body. Time to feel good again.” Now, Portwood revealed exclusively to People that underwent surgery to assist with her weight loss regiment. Amber maintains she has stayed away from getting major plastic surgery.

“I did get liposuction on my sides and my stomach, but not a lot. I got a breast lift a little bit — an under-cup — not a whole big boob job. It’s like a pushup bra. That’s the only thing I got done.”

Need to get myself back to this!! Ready to hit the gym and feel great again ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Amber said she used to have an hourglass figure “back in the day,” but does not have it any longer. The Teen Mom OG star said she simply wanted to get her body back to where it was before all of the weight fluctuations. After her first surgery, Portwood told social media users that if they wanted their “post mommy body” back or if they recently lost a lot of weight, she’d recommend undergoing the procedures.

“I didn’t do any major plastic surgery, and I’m sorry, I don’t really believe in major plastic surgery… I don’t believe in plastic surgery on your face [but] everyone makes their own decisions on that. For me, personally, I don’t want to mess with anything else.”

Portwood said she did not receive a tummy tuck because she planned on having more children in the future, according to the Hollywood Gossip.

Hanging out with you guys watching #teenmomog..starting to feel a lot better???? sending love everyone???????????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Oct 10, 2016 at 6:58pm PDT

Amber made it clear that she feels blessed to be given the opportunities that she’s had since filming both 16 and Pregnant and the Teen Mom series. “The one thing to always remember is that the reality world is a gamble; you never know when it’s going to end and I feel like I am really blessed with what I have today,” she says.

Sending so much love from Puerto Rico!! Beautiful people and also a beautiful place!!!???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Amber said she’s going to utilize all of her resources to make certain that her life and the life of her family will be blessed in the future, regardless of all of the bumps in the road.

“I just want to be a good role model for Leah and that’s another reason why I wanted to start my own businesses… I want people to know me for more than just from being Teen Mom OG, because there’s a lot more to me.”

Amber tweeted that she never sought out to be a millionaire or famous reality television star, she just wanted to make sure her family is healthy and happy.

“I never strive to be a millionaire or famous I just want to make sure my family and future is taken care of and we’re happy and healthy… I never knew what I was doing when I was younger but now it’s time to be smart and be a woman. Just took me some time to mature lol.”

Stay up to date with Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning into Teen Mom OG on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]