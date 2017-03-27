‘Deadpool 2’ Update: Writers Have Nearly Finished The Script, Talk Release Date

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have provided an update on Deadpool 2, revealing that they’re very close to a final draft for the hugely anticipated sequel, while also explaining why they’re being so patient with the script for the film.

The scriptwriting team, who also wrote the screenplay for the 2016 comic-book adaptation and most recently did so on Life, too, spoke at length to The Hollywood Reporter about Deadpool 2, with Paul Wernick confidently declaring that the duo are “very close” to completing a draft that director David Leitch and star Ryan Reynolds will shoot in the next few months.

We’re very close to a draft that we’ll go off and shoot in a couple of months and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Rhett Reese then went on to discuss the potential release date for Deadpool 2, as he insisted that they haven’t announced one yet because they want to make sure that everything is in order before they do.

It also turns out that those involved in Deadpool 2 still haven’t actually picked when the film will be released, and that they’re not very concerned about doing so, too. That’s because they believe that once they do announce when Deadpool 2 is going to be released every other film that’s set to hit cinemas on the same day will immediately scuttle away.

We don’t want to put the cart before the horse, and often times with release dates that happens. You end up racing and you end up being forced to do something you’re not happy with and the great thing about Deadpool is we spent a career trying to duck other movies. ‘How do we get off the release date of this or that?’ I think in most cases, people are going to have to duck us. Fox is probably going to be able to drop that thing on a date and everyone else is going to scatter, because no one will want to come out the same weekend … our feeling is it’s all about the movie. The fact that Deadpool came out in February and did as well as it did, and you are seeing similarly the summer [movei season] start earlier in March, and movies succeed in October and so the date to us doesn’t mean as much as it used to. I think the studio feels the same way.

Because of the $783.1 million that Deadpool grossed last winter, Rhett Reese is supremely confident that the follow-up will be able to find an audience whenever it’s released, and that their main ambition is just to make the best film possible.

We just want to make the best movie possible and Deadpool will find an audience, we feel at this point.

Both Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been conducting a variety of interviews for the release of Life, many of which have resulted in them being quizzed about Deadpool 2. During one of these discussions with LRM Online, the pair opened up about how they’re hoping to avoid making an inferior sequel, as Rhett Reese explained that they’re repeatedly watching acclaimed follow-ups for tips.

I think we definitely kept our sights on the sequels that have succeeded… there are definitely examples of sequels that either equal or surpass the first, and that’s what we’re trying to keep our eye on, because we don’t want to be accused of making a sequel that is not nearly as good as the first–there are plenty of examples of those. So it’s just about quality control and making sure you don’t settle and making sure you strike new ground but also tap into what was successful about the first one. It’s a fine line. I hope we can write it.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]