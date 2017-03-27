AMC Might Be Moving ‘The Walking Dead’ Off Netflix To New Streaming Home

AMC and The Walking Dead might have a new video streaming business up their sleeve with the possibility of moving the high value franchise off of Netflix and putting it somewhere that they can possibly profit more from it.

If the reports coming in from Deadline prove to be true, then AMC will be looking to take their extremely valuable property, The Walking Dead, off of Netflix and putting it on their own pay streaming platform, which will also include a plethora of other hit TV shows from their various networks.

Although it is hard to say for sure, Netflix has been instrumental in making big hits out of major AMC TV shows like The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad and Mad Men. But it is hard to really measure the impact that Netflix has had on their success when they first air on AMC.

But for most people that have been cutting the cord following the revolution that Netflix started several years ago with their paid video-streaming subscription service platform, the added fees have been really piling up. Since Netflix started their streaming service nearly a decade ago, the amount of people around the world that have been subscribing to it has been astronomical.

Now days, there is more and more pay streaming services opening up every minute, which includes Amazon Prime, Hulu, Sundance Now, Showtime, HBO GO and Shudder (just to name a few). The reason for this is that every streaming platform seems to be filling their own niche with cheaper costs. For instance, Shudder is a pay streaming service that is only for horror fans. But in the case of Sundance Now, it is for fans of independent movies and TV.

Streaming video platforms like Netflix have also built their streaming video models around major hit shows like The Walking Dead and other cable and broadcast network shows. They have also relied on getting contractual rights to certain movies, new and old, to bring in their base of subscribers and further enabling them to invest in producing their own Netflix Originals.

AMC has picked up on the trend and are now seeking to make their own content available on their own streaming service. It appears as though AMC TV shows have shown that they are worth much more to stream from their own platform as opposed to selling contractual rights to their shows to streaming services like Netflix.

This move by AMC to pull their programming onto their own streaming service would also affect Hulu, who has exclusive rights to stream Fear The Walking Dead.

The real question here is whether or not AMC is willing to take a risk. The gamble that sits in front of them is whether or not the people who have cut the cord are willing to pay for yet another streaming TV service while still paying for other services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Based on the original reports about AMC looking to get into the pay streaming market, the cost of a possible AMC streaming service would be around $4.99 a month, and possibly as high as $6.99 a month.

It seems likely that AMC will have to bring more to the table than just the streaming rights to The Walking Dead. They will need to pull all of their content off other streaming platforms and put on their own. But there might also be an added bonus that AMC is considering at this juncture.

There are currently five networks that fit under the AMC umbrella, which includes Sundance Now, Shudder and BritBox (BBC and ITV combined). If they are able to secure programming and popular shows from those networks, then there is a good chance that they can offer subscribers a better user experience and thus charge a premium for access to it.

