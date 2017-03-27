Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Photo Of Kids In $122K Luxury Car Sparks Uproar

A Kourtney Kardashian Instagram post has become a trending topic online but not in a good way as the MTV personality is slammed for boasting her wealth in light of the Kim Kardashian Paris incident.

The robbery case that occurred in the French capital is just about to come to a close as Kim Kardashian finally shared details of the incident on last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But while the family supports the reality TV star, it seems as though there are certain people who remain insensitive of the matter.

In fact, critics believe that one of these people is Kim’s very own sister, Kourtney Kardashian who was recently bashed online after posting an image of her children sitting atop the hood of a very expensive car on Instagram.

Two of the Kourtney Kardashian Instagram posts became hot in the eye of haters who believe that this exact attitude is what caused the Kim Kardashian robbery in the first place.

Rolling into the weekend like…???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

In the first pic, Kourtney is seen seemingly orchestrating the photo shoot with her kids, four-year-old Penelope and two-year-old Reign while sitting on top of the hood of a “Mayonnaise-colored” Mercedes G-Wagon. According to Us Weekly, the luxury car on the photo costs approximately $122,000.

The second image shows the children enjoying their time on the car’s hood. While some may deem these as harmless, people started thinking that maybe it had something to do with Kim Kardashian’s life after all as both Kourtney Kardashian Instagram posts were captioned with lyrics from her husband, Kanye West.

Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

After seeing the social media images, Instagram users immediately jumped into sharing their disapproval of the way Kourtnet flaunts their wealth with some noting that maybe it was the reason why robbers targeted the Kardashians in Paris back in October 2016.

“Maybe all these pics trying to show off are the reasons you all keep getting robbed. I would never take pics of my cars, jewelry etc … looks desperate and not classy #newmoneyproblems #unfollowed #classless,” wrote one. Meanwhile, another commenter asked whether the MTV celebrity never learned from what happened in the past.

“Did you not learn a valuable lesson about displaying materialistic items???? So you basically just showed someone what kind of care you drive … I thought you were the smart sister.”

Still, there are those who come to the defense of the 37-year-old TV personality, saying that Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post was no different from those of regular people’s social media updates about things that make them feel good.

“Idk why people be hating, aren’t they the same ppl who snap 100 pics when they buy coffee in Starbucks?! Let people do with their money whatever the fuck they want,” a fan wrote.

Another even urged critics to refrain from linking the Kourtney Kardashian Instagram post to the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery.

“Everybody shut the f*** up about the robbery. Kim’s robbery has nothing to do with this stunning pic.. Yall need to get a life.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Mercedes Benz vehicle in the controversial post belongs to the father of her children and Kourtney’s ex-husband, Scott Disick. Apparently, the proud daddy shared a similar image showing their son, Reign, on top of the car.

Little monster A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

On Friday, Scott also uploaded a photo of the $122,000-worth car along with another black vehicle over his own Instagram account.

What a monster this new g wagon is 4×4 A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Both Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian did not react to comments on the Instagram post.

Do you think the Kourtney Kardashian Instagram post was too much? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on this topic.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Amazon’s Style Code Live]