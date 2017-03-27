‘House of Cards’ Season 5: Exciting Changes Coming To Netflix’s Political Series

It has been a long wait for the House of Cards Season 5 release date. Thankfully, the wait is now almost over, in just over two months, the fifth season of the hit political drama series will finally arrive. This is a very exciting prospect as fans can’t wait how the show will reflect into its plot the massive changes that have happened in the actual political arena since season 4 aired.

To bring fans up to speed on what the upcoming House of Cards Season 5 could bring, here are some of the known changes coming to the show’s fifth season as well as some of the exciting speculations on what could happen in the fifth season.

There have been some concerns that the upcoming season could be different from the previous four seasons. The reason for this concern is that there are new showrunners that at the helm of the hit political drama. Since House of Cards’ debut in 2013, Beau Willimon has been at the helm of the series for four seasons. However, it was announced last in January of 2016 that the showrunner and creator is leaving the series for good.

There will be two new co-showrunners for the upcoming season, Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, as reported by Den of Geek. Fans can expect some sort of continuity in the storyline as the two are already senior writers of the series who were promoted as its co-showrunners due to Willmon’s departure.

Meanwhile, fans may expect new faces when House of Cards Season 5 release date drops this May. It has been confirmed that actors Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott will be joining the season 5 cast. While there were speculations that Clarkson’s character could be a potential adversary to Frank, The Inquisitr previously reported that Patricia Clarkson’s character will most likely become part of Claire Underwood’s team. On the other hand, Scott’s character is likely to align himself with Frank’s rival, Will Conway.

And finally, fans might like to hear some the exciting House of Cards Season 5 spoilers and speculations currently making the rounds. Just like other shows, it appears that the upcoming season of the political drama will be somehow influenced by Donald Trump’s surprise win.

But unlike other shows, it seems that House of Cards Season 5 will fully embrace Trump’s presidency by working its plot with the new president in mind. This direction is in contrast to the direction South Park will be taking in its next season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, co-creator Trey Parker announced that the animated comedy series’ upcoming 21st season will no longer feature Trump administration satire because “what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with.”

On the other hand, speculations say that House of Cards Season 5 plot will somehow incorporate Donald Trump’s presidency. While it is still unclear how this might be done, the speculations were started when actor Kevin Spacey teased that his on-screen character Frank Underwood would most likely agree and support the new president. Unlike the animated series South Park, perhaps it is harder for the Netflix show to totally ignore White House events in real life without losing its relevance and appeal; it is a political drama after all.

In addition, there have been speculations saying that House of Cards Season 5 will see the demise of one of its main characters, Frank Underwood. There were previous speculations that Frank may die a natural death, most likely due to liver problems, a condition that was already introduced in previous seasons. However, there are also predictions that the fictional president could expire by unnatural means; he could become a victim of an assassination masterminded by his own wife, Claire Underwood.

But there are those who believe that Frank will not be written off in the coming House of Cards Season 5 as he is just too central to the show’s plot. What is predicted, however, is his fall from grace – the upcoming season could see Underwood defeated. This was hinted at by Beau Willimon in a previous interview saying that he would like to see a reversal of Frank’s fortune. It is still unclear if the new showrunners will still follow the original storyline envisioned by its creator and former showrunner.

Whether or not Kevin Spacey’s character dies in House of Cards Season 5, it seems certain that one or more of its characters will have to bite the dust in the coming season. This was hinted at by House of Cards cast Michael Kelly when he told Deadline “You lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we’re going to come back to what the show is.”

Fans will have to wait a bit longer before the next season arrives. The House of Cards Season 5 release date is slated this coming May 30, 2017. Stay tuned to The Inquisitr for updates on the hit political drama series.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]